UPDATE: College Station woman thought to be in danger located safely

UPDATE: Officials said Tabatha Carpenter was located safely on Friday in the area.

Law enforcement agencies were asking for the public's help on Friday in locating a College Station woman believed to be in danger.

Officials said Tabatha Lynn Carpenter was last seen Thursday night in the 2700 block of Jennifer Circle in College Station in a white Toyota 4Runner SUV with Texas license plate of CPAWS.

Authorities said her disappearance indicated a threat to her health and safety.

Carpenter is 54, white, and 5 feet 5 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the College Station Police Department at 764-3600.