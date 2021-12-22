Unhappy holidays: Texas endures another COVID Christmas

Just days before Christmas, people are getting tested before they travel or see family. Some haven’t been exposed to the virus but are getting tested out of precaution, especially with the omicron variant rapidly spreading.

While her entire family is fully vaccinated, Thompson said a close relative was the first in the family to test positive for the virus about two weeks ago — but that loved one quarantined and did not transmit it to other family members.

But, after a family gathering Saturday, a young relative tested positive for the virus after someone from their school got it, Thompson said. Soon after came the positive test result for Thompson’s mother, who is so far doing well.

Still, Thompson said in an interview with The Texas Tribune that some family traditions, like cooking soup with one another on Christmas Eve, have been canceled. And while Thompson said she has tested negative for the virus twice so far — once on Monday and again Tuesday — it’s still unclear whether her own adult kids will come to her house over the holiday. She planned to take a third test sometime Wednesday.

“It’s very strange how our whole family is falling apart right now,” Thompson said.