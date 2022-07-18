 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Texas A&M baseball players selected in eighth round of the MLB Draft

Baseball for FRONT

Texas A&M baseball and Dylan Rock (27) celebrates his 3-run homerun over the centerfield wall during the College Station Regional of the NCAA Tournament. 

 Meredith Seaver

Two Texas A&M baseball players heard their name called in the eighth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Starting pitcher Micah Dallas went as the 244th pick overall to the Oakland Athletics, with a slot value of $177,000. Four picks later, outfielder Dylan Rock was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with a pick value of $173,800.

The pair were the first two Aggies selected in this year's draft. 

Both Dallas and Rock transferred in to A&M prior to last season, Dallas from Texas Tech and Rock from Texas-San Antonio. Rock has used up all of his eligibility, but Dallas, a junior, has at least a year remaining.

In Southeastern Conference games, Rock paced the conference in runs scored with 42 and finished third in RBIs with 34. The Sugar Land native hit .318 on the season and led the Aggies in on-base percentage (.468), slugging percentage (.641), runs (67), RBIs (67) and home runs (19). He was named a second-team All-American by D1Baseball.com

Dallas was a fixture in the Aggie starting rotation through the majority of the season, earning a 7-3 record with a 5.18 ERA. He struck out 86 batters.

Aggie graduates Jacob Palisch, Troy Claunch and Kole Kaler remain on the board as the draft enters its final day, with rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

