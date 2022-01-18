Two Grimes County school districts cancel classes for the week

Two Grimes County school districts have canceled classes for the rest of the week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 on campuses.

A message on the Anderson-Shiro Consolidated school district's Facebook page said the district had 15 staff members undergoing COVID-19 protocol, with 127 students absent on Monday.

The district will not have to make up the three days of missed instruction, and remote learning would not be offered, the message said.

Remote learning will also not be required for students in the Iola school district, which will also be closed for the week, according to a message posted on its website.

As of Jan. 11, the district had two students and two staff members at the elementary school campus that had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the website.

The schools athletic events will be canceled or rescheduled, a message on the district's Facebook page said.