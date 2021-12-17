Two charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

Two men have been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after a 15-year-old College Station girl told police they forced her to have sex with them at gunpoint.

Jaylon Jones and Derrick Burleson Jr., both 18 and of Bryan, remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being arrested the day before.

According to an arrest report, the teen's father called police after returning home to find three men in the home with the girl Thursday afternoon. The men ran out of the house, and two of them were located later. The third man had not been charged as of Friday afternoon.

Jones and Burleson admitted to having sex with the girl and that a pistol was involved, according to the arrest reports.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Both men were also charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. Jones was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Bail for Burleson was set at $650,000; bail for Jones was set at $689,000.