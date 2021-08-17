SPORTS ON TV
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday) — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland. Golf Channel, Ch. 44
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live. FS2, Ch. 410
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C. ESPN, Ch. 35
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati or Cleveland at Minnesota (noon) MLB Network
2:30 p.m. — NY Mets at San Francisco or Toronto at Washington (3 p.m.), MLB Network
6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN, Ch. 35
7:05 p.m. — Seattle at Texas. Sports Southwest, Ch. 38
MEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m. — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San José, Costa Rica. FS2, Ch. 410
9 p.m. — CONCACAF League: CD Marathón vs. Diriangén FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras. FS2, Ch. 410
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7:30 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore. ESPNU, Ch. 407
10 p.m. — The Women's Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Louisville, Ky. (Taped). CBSSN, Ch. 412
10 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore. ESPN2, Ch. 36
TENNIS
10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds. Tennis Channel, Ch. 46
TRACK AND FIELD
11 p.m. — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped). NBCSN, Ch. 43
WNBA
6 p.m. — Seattle at New York. CBSSN, Ch. 412
SPORTS ON RADIO
6:35 p.m. – Houston at Kansas City. KZNE, 1150 AM, 93.7 FM
7:05 p.m. – Seattle at Texas. KRLD 105.3 FM, KFLC 1270 AM