SPORTS ON TV 

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday) — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland. Golf Channel, Ch. 44

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live. FS2, Ch. 410

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C. ESPN, Ch. 35

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati or Cleveland at Minnesota (noon) MLB Network

2:30 p.m. — NY Mets at San Francisco or Toronto at Washington (3 p.m.), MLB Network

6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN, Ch. 35

7:05 p.m. — Seattle at Texas. Sports Southwest, Ch. 38

MEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m. — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San José, Costa Rica. FS2, Ch. 410

9 p.m. — CONCACAF League: CD Marathón vs. Diriangén FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras. FS2, Ch. 410

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7:30 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore. ESPNU, Ch. 407

10 p.m. — The Women's Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Louisville, Ky. (Taped). CBSSN, Ch. 412

10 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore. ESPN2, Ch. 36

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds. Tennis Channel, Ch. 46

TRACK AND FIELD

11 p.m. — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped). NBCSN, Ch. 43

WNBA

6 p.m.  — Seattle at New York. CBSSN, Ch. 412

SPORTS ON RADIO

6:35 p.m. – Houston at Kansas City. KZNE, 1150 AM, 93.7 FM

7:05 p.m. – Seattle at Texas. KRLD 105.3 FM, KFLC 1270 AM

