Tuesday workshop to explore basics of canning food

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service is offering a workshop that covers the basics of canning food.

The class will be Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Extension Office, 4153 County Park Court in Bryan. The $35 cost will cover supplies and a canning guide.

Organizers of the workshop said the event will cover the differences between water bath canning and pressure canning.

“Water bath canning is one way to preserve high-acid foods such as jams and jellies,” said Flora Williams, an AgriLife Extension family and community health agent. “Low-acid foods are best if processed in a pressure canner and not a water bath. Knowing what method to use to properly and safely can specific foods is important.”

The class is limited to 20 people. To register, call 823-0129 or email fewilliams@ag.tamu.edu.