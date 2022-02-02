Trump's heir? Some supporters eye DeSantis as alternative

“It’s a no-brainer. He’s 100% going to run," echoed Jonathan Riches, 45, of Tampa, Florida, who was attending his 41st Trump rally after sleeping in his rental car overnight. Riches said he would support any future candidate who receives Trump's endorsement, but believes DeSantis “will be president one day, for sure.”

“I do think that Trump is going to hand the baton to him," he said, adding that that “could be possible in 2024.”

And many maintain that Trump is the best possible candidate.

“We like Ron DeSantis. ... But to get us out of the hole that we’re in now, I think we need Trump to run again,” said Susan Roland, 63, who lives in Sugar Land and was among the hundreds of Trump supporters who protested outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I think he’s the only one with the intestinal fortitude to put our country back,” echoed her husband, Perry, 62.

Looking forward, said Mitchell of Canyon Lake: “I feel that Donald Trump will do what’s best for our nation. And if it’s not him running for president, it’s him being very involved in what happens."

“It has to be somebody that truly believes in Trump and that will listen to Trump, even if he’s just whispering in their ear and telling them," she added. “I like to think of Trump as being the one in the back, you know, pushing everybody up."