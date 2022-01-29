Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback

Despite the legal and political headwinds, those around Trump describe him as unbothered, emboldened by a sense of invincibility that has allowed him to recover from devastating turns, including two impeachments, that would have ended the careers of other politicians. He's powering ahead, and continuing to tease a comeback run for president.

“He’s in great spirits,” said Darrell Scott, an Ohio pastor and Trump ally who met with the former president last week.

Trump huddled with top aides in Florida this week as he plots a midterm strategy that could serve as a springboard for future efforts. He held another campaign-style rally in Texas on Saturday ahead of the state's March 1 elections that formally kick off the midterm primary season.

Representatives for Trump did not respond to requests for comment on the investigations or polling. In interviews and appearances, mostly on right-wing media outlets, he often boasts of his endorsement record as he aims to reward candidates who pledge loyalty to his vision of the party.