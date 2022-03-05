Trump boasts he went 33-0 in Texas primary, though AG and four others face runoffs

The ex-president took a bigger gamble by backing Tim O’Hare for Tarrant County judge in a five-way race that included a longtime Fort Worth mayor, Betsy Price. He won with 57%.

Even in the races that resulted in runoffs, Trump’s backing probably helped.

State Sen. Dawn Buckingham led a crowded field with 42% in her bid to replace Bush as land commissioner.

“As plugged in as you may be as a state senator, your profile is still extremely low, statewide,” Blank said. “With so many candidates jumping in, it would have taken a pretty Herculean effort for Buckingham to clear the 50% threshold on the first go-round.”

There’s also a case to be made that Trump played a role in Taylor dropping his reelection bid.

Like three of the other congressmen snubbed by Trump, Taylor voted to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. Rivals hammered him for that.

Just before primary day, word spread that Taylor had had an affair — with an ex-jihadist whose first husband, now dead, was a notorious leader of the extremist Islamic State. Without a Trump endorsement, he was vulnerable, and he would have had a lot of explaining to do in a runoff.