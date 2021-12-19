Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable

Sutter and Col. Larry Bazer, deputy director of the National Guard’s joint chaplain office, said they tell their chaplains to be impartial as they speak with service members and to follow the process.

“Meet the member where they are. Let them articulate who they are, how they believe and how they live out that faith," Sutter said he advises chaplains. "We’re just looking for their articulation of their deeply held beliefs. You’re looking for a consistency in how they adhere to those beliefs.”

Lang, who has done more than 50 interviews, said a key question she asks is what service members plan to do if their request is denied — a possibility some don’t expect.

She said some troops believe God doesn't want them vaccinated and are torn by what they see as a contradiction if God somehow doesn't ensure they get the exemption.

“If in their heart and their mind, they say this is God’s will for my life, and if the answer is no, it’s going to shatter that faith because there’s no balance. There’s no room for God to say no,” she said. “When I create the space to say what if God says no, then that opens up another whole level of faith conversation.”