AUSTIN — The Texas Senate on Tuesday gave its initial approval to a bill that would restrict competition in collegiate sports by transgender athletes.

Senate Bill 15 by Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, would require collegiate athletes to compete according to their biological sex. It also would prohibit retaliation against anyone who reports a violation, and allow female athletes to compete against men if a women’s competition in their sport “is not offered or available.”

The bill passed by a vote of 19-8 after less than 15 minutes of debate; three senators did not vote. A majority of senators need to approve it once more before it would head to the Texas House; further debate can take place before that vote, which will likely occur Wednesday.

The effort to restrict participation by transgender college athletes enjoys widespread support in the Texas Legislature. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican who leads the Senate, prioritized the legislation and Gov. Greg Abbott has promised to sign a bill of this kind into law.

A similar bill in the House already has the support of a majority of representatives.

In introducing his bill, Middleton said it was “all about fairness.”

“Unfortunately, that opportunity to fairly compete in college sports for biological women is in jeopardy,” Middleton said. “(This bill) helps ensure that those hard-earned victories and athletic records, the spots on teams, scholarships, the name image likeness sponsorships that we passed in this chamber and the House last session, are protected in our Texas public institutions of higher education.”

The bill — and dozens of similar pieces of legislation like it across the country — was filed in response to transgender athletes such as Lia Thomas, a University of Pennsylvania swimmer who moved to the women’s as a senior in college and became the No. 1 ranked swimmer in her top event after ranking hundreds of spots lower as a man.

The NCAA is phasing in a new policy, to be fully implemented next school year, that defers to each sport’s national or international governing body to determine transgender athlete participation. If no policy exists, existing International Olympics Committee standards apply, and the NCAA requires trans athletes to document and pass certain hormone benchmarks in order to compete according to their gender identity.

Some organizations already have decided to ban transgender athletes. Last week, the track and field-affiliated World Athletic Council said it would not allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports if they went through male puberty.

Middleton mentioned this decision, and a Texas law passed in 2021 restricting trans high school athletes, to support his bill: “Now, it’s time to take the second step and finish the equation here.”

State Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, was the sole dissenting voice on the Senate floor Tuesday.

“Shouldn’t we postpone this vote and see what happens at the NCAA level?” he asked, referring to the phased-in policy. “I would rather cast a vote in two years when we’ve seen what the NCAA does.”

Middleton declined to entertain the idea, stating that “the time for fairness is right now.”

The Texas House also debated a similar medical treatments ban bill on Monday — prompting hundreds of LGBTQ advocates to flood the Capitol in protest — but has not yet voted on the measure.