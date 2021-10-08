Traffic stop leads to drug charges for College Station man

A College Station man was accused of selling drugs after police officers reported finding more than 125 grams of Adderall and nearly 27 grams of cocaine in his residence.

According to an arrest report, College Station police officers stopped Nicolas Townsend, 31, on Thursday for failing to use a turn signal. The officers reported finding drugs in the vehicle and obtained a search warrant for his home, according the report.

The cocaine and Adderall were found in packaging consistent with street-level drug sales, the report states.

Townsend was charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Each charge is an enhanced first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

He remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday with bail set at $60,000.