Traffic stop leads to drug charge for College Station man

A 41-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of selling drugs.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a Monday night traffic stop led to the arrest of Adrian Richardson after College Station police officers reported finding more than $4,300 in cash and an uncut block of crack cocaine.

Richardson was charged with manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, which could be prosecuted as a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Richardson's bail was set at $20,000.