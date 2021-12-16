Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly tornadoes

Jeffrey Eckert, 70, was remembered as “mysterious and cool" by his nephew Mike Eckert, who recalled his uncle playing in various bands, always owning a boat and buzzing his home after he'd earned his pilot's license to let the family know it was time to meet him at the airport.

Many of the mourners wore animal prints in honor of Jeffrey Eckert's wife, Jennifer Eckert, 69, who loved to wear them and was remembered by her niece Kathy Moore for her chocolate meringue pies and the love of her grandchildren.

Moore said her grief was tempered by the memories and the relationships Jennifer Eckert left behind.

“When it's all said and done, relationships are all that matters," Moore said. “Life has to end. Love does not."

The grieving, meanwhile, has extended beyond the states hardest hit and into Florida, the home of a father and son killed while staying at a west Tennessee resort.

Steve Gunn and his 12-year-old son, Grayson, were staying at the Cypress Point Resort, a popular destination for hunters and anglers. They will be buried in Florida this weekend.