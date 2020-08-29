Assisted living facility offers opportunity to see loved ones

Residents of Bryan’s Assisted Living — CHI St. Joseph Health haven’t had a chance to sit and talk with loved ones face-to-face since the COVID-19 pandemic took over, but thanks to help from local first responders, reunions will be coming soon.
College Station firefighters have assembled a temporary structure in the facility’s front driveway this week. The large tent, donated by CHI St. Joseph EMS, will provide an air-conditioned temporary area to facilitate visits between the public and the isolated facility residents.
“Starting Monday the 31st, we are going to have Monday-Wednesday-Friday visits,” said Kim Varner, the assisted living center director. “We are having to structure [them] as appointments so things won’t be overrun, and that keeps some order to it.”
Visitors may come two at a time, wearing face masks and using hand sanitizer, and may talk with their loved ones in 30-minute increments inside the tent. Two resident meetings can be hosted during each 30-minute slot. Already, over a dozen appointments have been scheduled.
“There is no hugging, which makes it hard to see someone and not be able to touch them, but this will make for a great first step,” Varner said.
No visitors have been allowed into the assisted living center since it shut out the outside world, when the novel coronavirus pandemic escalated to a widespread scale. The center has hosted drive-by parades, allowed “window visits,” and facilitated video chat calls. But, Varner said the lack of physical contact has changed the residents’ lives, no matter how graciously they accept the limitations.
“They have not really had a meaningful sit down, face-to-face conversation with loved ones, I guess since March,” she said. “It really has been hard on people. I think the hardest part for me is to see the decline in residents...in their mental state, that’s the hardest. They have gone from being robust people to where you can see this really has worn on them.”
Varner said she got the idea to have an air-conditioned tent because she remembered such tents being used for first aid purposes at Chilifest in Snook. She had the idea to collaborate with CHI St. Joseph EMS and use that team’s tent, because it would allow outdoor, open-air interactions. She called upon help from the College Station Fire Department, because she was acquainted with firefighters there who would be able to set up the complex tent structure. With special clearance from the Bryan Fire Department to create the structure in the facility’s driveway, about a dozen firefighters with CSFD’s Emergency Medical Task Force 7 were able to put the structure together in about three hours Thursday.
“We volunteered to go help so it could be set up quickly and get done so they could move forward getting the interior of the tent set up,” said Stuart Marrs, spokesperson for CSFD. “So we went over there in fire engines, and some of our guys have experience with set up to do the work... It’s for a good cause, first of all, and we know that these facilities are restricted as to who can visit, and these families aren’t able to get together as often as they want and need to.”
Varner said she will continue to accept appointments at the assisted living center from loved ones for the next few weeks, though she may extend the program longer, depending on its success.
