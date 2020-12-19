20 years later, Girl Scout time capsule returned to owner

In December 1999, 7½-year-old Victoria Rose Howard Lee packed a coffee can with pictures, a handmade cornhusk doll, artwork, sheet music, her Girl Scout membership card and a slip saying to not open the time capsule until Dec. 8, 2020.
Victoria Lee — now Tori Marshall — and her sister were supposed to hide the Girl Scout Millennium Time Capsule and keep it safe, Marshall said, but she sneaked it up to her family’s attic alongside the out-of-season clothes and holiday decorations, and the coffee can capsule remained hidden in her childhood home in College Station until this year.
“It was there until this past November,” she said. “What’s funny about it is that we actually packed up the house and moved to Bryan the year after I packed the time capsule. I remember that summer emptying the entire attic and doing a yard sale. We did a yard sale to get rid of a lot of stuff to move, but somehow the time capsule never got found for some reason.”
It was the second family who moved into the house after the Lees left that found the capsule and contacted the local Girl Scout Council, who went to social media to return the time capsule to Marshall.
She had forgotten about the project until her mom asked her about it, calling it “a memory that needed to be dusted off.” The memories came back as soon as she saw the coffee can.
“It was kind of surreal. It felt really cool to have the time capsule back,” she said, thanking the Bryan and College Station communities for making the reunion happen.
Now that she has the time capsule back, Marshall said she plans to keep it intact, preserved to show her children one day if they get involved with Scouts.
Marshall was in Girl Scouts from the time she was about 6 or 7 in Brownies until she was 10 and in Juniors before her troop dissolved due to a lack of a troop leader.
Now living in Austin, she is looking to get involved with Girl Scouts again and help coordinate a time capsule packing project — maybe even doing another one as an adult in 2020.
Included in the Millennium Time Capsule was a questionnaire about her favorite books, movies, her hero and where she sees herself in 20 years.
Her favorite books were the Felicity and Molly American Girl Doll books, and in 20 years, she wrote she saw herself staying at home to be an artist. “Who knew in 2020?” she said with a laugh. In 2020, she works on the administrative staff in the University of Texas at Austin’s Theatre and Dance department.
Looking at the items in the time capsule and her answers to the questionnaire, Marshall said, she would tell her younger self to remain creative and curious.
“Just to really dive into that creativity, that imagination, and to always strive to do what’s right,” she said.
She encouraged people to get involved with Girl Scouts and encourage the girls who participate in the organization.
The theme with Girl Scouts of working hard and doing your best is something that has stuck with her, she said.
“Those characteristics of courage and confidence and integrity and developing those skills and making goals and following through on those through hard work and perseverance that I’ve really carried with me,” she said, adding the skills have helped her through college, graduate school and “even now in everyday life.”
