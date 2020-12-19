20 years later, Girl Scout time capsule returned to owner

“It was kind of surreal. It felt really cool to have the time capsule back,” she said, thanking the Bryan and College Station communities for making the reunion happen.

Now that she has the time capsule back, Marshall said she plans to keep it intact, preserved to show her children one day if they get involved with Scouts.

Marshall was in Girl Scouts from the time she was about 6 or 7 in Brownies until she was 10 and in Juniors before her troop dissolved due to a lack of a troop leader.

Now living in Austin, she is looking to get involved with Girl Scouts again and help coordinate a time capsule packing project — maybe even doing another one as an adult in 2020.

Included in the Millennium Time Capsule was a questionnaire about her favorite books, movies, her hero and where she sees herself in 20 years.

Her favorite books were the Felicity and Molly American Girl Doll books, and in 20 years, she wrote she saw herself staying at home to be an artist. “Who knew in 2020?” she said with a laugh. In 2020, she works on the administrative staff in the University of Texas at Austin’s Theatre and Dance department.