Texas A&M celebrates 13th annual Sustainability Day virtually

Texas A&M University’s 13th annual Campus Sustainability Day is taking on a new, virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s keeping the same core goal of increasing people’s awareness.
A&M typically celebrates Sustainability Day on the third Wednesday of October, which was yesterday, but this year expanded it to a month of digital festivities, said Kelly Wellman, director of sustainability for the Office of Sustainability.
Instead of filling Rudder Plaza with a couple dozen tables where members of different organizations talk about how they are striving to be sustainable, the
Office of Sustainability’s Facebook and Instagram pages were filled Wednesday with such information from entities including the city of College Station, Aggie Replant and the university’s dining services.
Today, the celebration continues with a film screening of the documentary Seadrift and a webinar Q&A session. On Friday, community members can log in to presentations from Office of Sustainability officials.
Wellman said this is a time to gain understanding that being “aware of the different issues facing our community can help us better prepare for a healthy future.”
A full list of events taking place the rest of the month and recordings of events from earlier this October are accessible at sustainability.tamu.edu.
A&M’s sustainability efforts landed the school the 63rd spot nationally and first in the state on Sierra Club’s 2020 list of Cool Schools, according to a September announcement from the organization.
“We are pleased to be number one in Texas,” Wellman said. “We recognize that this is collective work for all of the institutions of higher education, and we work very closely with all those other schools. When one of us advances, we all advance together. There’s still work to be done.”
Sierra Club’s ranking system relies heavily on the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS), in which A&M has a gold rating. Platinum is the only rank above gold. Wellman said A&M is one of the few schools that submits new data for STARS each year rather than every three. She said officials currently are putting together materials to send in for a 2020 STARS rating.
According to Texas A&M Today, A&M is ranked first among all Southeastern Conference schools based on STARS scores. Other SEC schools that have earned a gold ranking are the University of Missouri, the University of Georgia and the University of Arkansas.
STARS scores show that A&M excels in research related to solving sustainability challenges, Wellman said.
The university is looking at its energy portfolio so that in the future it can bring on more renewable energy, she said.
Applications are open for Aggie Green Fund grants, which are environmental grants that help improve campus. For more information, visit greenfund.tamu.edu.
