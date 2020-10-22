Texas A&M celebrates 13th annual Sustainability Day virtually

A&M’s sustainability efforts landed the school the 63rd spot nationally and first in the state on Sierra Club’s 2020 list of Cool Schools, according to a September announcement from the organization.

“We are pleased to be number one in Texas,” Wellman said. “We recognize that this is collective work for all of the institutions of higher education, and we work very closely with all those other schools. When one of us advances, we all advance together. There’s still work to be done.”

Sierra Club’s ranking system relies heavily on the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS), in which A&M has a gold rating. Platinum is the only rank above gold. Wellman said A&M is one of the few schools that submits new data for STARS each year rather than every three. She said officials currently are putting together materials to send in for a 2020 STARS rating.

According to Texas A&M Today, A&M is ranked first among all Southeastern Conference schools based on STARS scores. Other SEC schools that have earned a gold ranking are the University of Missouri, the University of Georgia and the University of Arkansas.

STARS scores show that A&M excels in research related to solving sustainability challenges, Wellman said.