A 45-person commission has been selected to address diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M University, according to an announcement from A&M President Michael K. Young.
The Monday message said that Aggies in the group will address topics of racial intolerance, historical representations such as statues, policies and practices. The group is made up of 14 current students, 12 former students, 16 faculty and staff, two members of the Board of Regents and the president of Prairie View A&M University.
The commission's charges include gathering input through public forums and assessing reports, policies and practices related to diversity, equity and inclusion at the school and the Bryan-College Station community. The group is asked to provide a final report with its findings to the A&M System's Board of Regents and Young by Oct. 30.
“It’s very important that the members of this commission represent a wide range of stakeholders," Young said in the message. "Students, former students, faculty and staff will all have a place at the table and a voice in the decisions being made."
About a month ago, Young said that two groups would be formed — one specifically to talk about race relations and another to address items including the future of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on campus.
The commission is co-chaired by John E. Hurtado, deputy director and chief technology officer of the Bush Combat Development Complex at RELLIS, and Jimmy Williams, executive director and distinguished service professor of the Engineering and Technology Innovation Management program at Carnegie Mellon University and an A&M graduate.
The commission members are as follows:
Board of Regents and distinguished visitors
Elaine Mendoza '87, chair, Board of Regents
Bill Mahomes '69, member, Board of Regents
Ruth Simmons, president, Prairie View A&M University
Current students
Iman Ahmed '22, Student Senate Diversity
Corniyah Bradley '21, Black Student Alliance Council
Alexandra Campbell '21, Texas A&M Panhellenic
Tanner Cedrone '21, Corps of Cadets
Matthew B Francis Jr. '22, TAMU NAACP
Uthej Vatipalli '21, Graduate & Professional Student Government
Ritika Gangaparu '21, Asian Presidents' Council
Maximiliano "Max" Lopez '21, Hispanic Presidents' Council
Eric Mendoza '21, President, Student Government Association
Kellen Mond '20, student-athlete, football
Fawaz Syed '23, Class Councils, sophomore class
Jack Tucker '21, Texas A&M Foundation Maroon Coats
Sean Waters '22, International Student Association
Chante Anderson '21, Black Graduate Student Association
Former students
Adrian Cornelius '93, TAMU Black Former Student Network
Erica Davis-Rouse '95, Intervene
John F. Dickerson '87, Hank Dickerson & Company
David Dunlap '83, 12th Man Foundation Board of Trustees
Willie T. Langston '81, Avalon Advisors, LLC
Monica Menzel '93, TAMU Hispanic Network
Stephen Ruth '92, U.S. Army
Ingrid M. Warren '93, Dallas County judge
Shariq Yosufzai '74, Accordant Advisors
Jimmy Williams '83, Carnegie Mellon University
Tiana J. Sanford '04, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
Randall Cain '82, former chair, 12th Man Foundation, Texas A&M Foundation
Faculty and staff
Francis Achike, College of Medicine
Kristina Ballard, College of Engineering
Vernon Camus '18, University Staff Council Galveston
David Chapman '67, University Libraries (retired)
Mary Ann Covey '92, Counseling & Psychological Services
Leroy Dorsey, College of Liberal Arts
Julie Harlin '93, Faculty Senate
Cynthia Hernandez '94, Division of Student Affairs
John Hurtado '91, College of Engineering
Ben Kalscheur '13, Office of Sustainability
Dorothy Shippen, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Serge Razafindrakoto, Division of Information Technology
Christine Stanley '85, College of Education
Karen Wooley, College of Science
R.C. Slocum, Office of the President, former Texas A&M football Coach
Arthur Watson '15, Transition Academic Programs
To view Young’s full announcement, visit president.tamu.edu/messages.
