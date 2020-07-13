Texas A&M logo

A 45-person commission has been selected to address diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M University, according to an announcement from A&M President Michael K. Young. 

The Monday message said that Aggies in the group will address topics of racial intolerance, historical representations such as statues, policies and practices. The group is made up of 14 current students, 12 former students, 16 faculty and staff, two members of the Board of Regents and the president of Prairie View A&M University.

The commission's charges include gathering input through public forums and assessing reports, policies and practices related to diversity, equity and inclusion at the school and the Bryan-College Station community. The group is asked to provide a final report with its findings to the A&M System's Board of Regents and Young by Oct. 30. 

“It’s very important that the members of this commission represent a wide range of stakeholders," Young said in the message. "Students, former students, faculty and staff will all have a place at the table and a voice in the decisions being made." 

About a month ago, Young said that two groups would be formed — one specifically to talk about race relations and another to address items including the future of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on campus. 

The commission is co-chaired by John E. Hurtado, deputy director and chief technology officer of the Bush Combat Development Complex at RELLIS, and Jimmy Williams, executive director and distinguished service professor of the Engineering and Technology Innovation Management program at Carnegie Mellon University and an A&M graduate.

The commission members are as follows:

Board of Regents and distinguished visitors

  • Elaine Mendoza '87, chair, Board of Regents

  • Bill Mahomes '69, member, Board of Regents

  • Ruth Simmons, president, Prairie View A&M University

Current students

  • Iman Ahmed '22, Student Senate Diversity

  • Corniyah Bradley '21, Black Student Alliance Council

  • Alexandra Campbell '21, Texas A&M Panhellenic

  • Tanner Cedrone '21, Corps of Cadets

  • Matthew B Francis Jr. '22, TAMU NAACP

  • Uthej Vatipalli '21, Graduate & Professional Student Government

  • Ritika Gangaparu '21, Asian Presidents' Council

  • Maximiliano "Max" Lopez '21, Hispanic Presidents' Council

  • Eric Mendoza '21, President, Student Government Association

  • Kellen Mond '20, student-athlete, football

  • Fawaz Syed '23, Class Councils, sophomore class

  • Jack Tucker '21, Texas A&M Foundation Maroon Coats

  • Sean Waters '22, International Student Association

  • Chante Anderson '21, Black Graduate Student Association

Former students

  • Adrian Cornelius '93, TAMU Black Former Student Network

  • Erica Davis-Rouse '95, Intervene

  • John F. Dickerson '87, Hank Dickerson & Company

  • David Dunlap '83, 12th Man Foundation Board of Trustees

  • Willie T. Langston '81, Avalon Advisors, LLC  

  • Monica Menzel '93, TAMU Hispanic Network

  • Stephen Ruth '92, U.S. Army

  • Ingrid M. Warren '93, Dallas County judge

  • Shariq Yosufzai '74, Accordant Advisors

  • Jimmy Williams '83, Carnegie Mellon University

  • Tiana J. Sanford '04, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

  • Randall Cain '82, former chair, 12th Man Foundation, Texas A&M Foundation

Faculty and staff                

  • Francis Achike, College of Medicine

  • Kristina Ballard, College of Engineering

  • Vernon Camus '18, University Staff Council Galveston

  • David Chapman '67, University Libraries (retired)

  • Mary Ann Covey '92, Counseling & Psychological Services

  • Leroy Dorsey, College of Liberal Arts

  • Julie Harlin '93, Faculty Senate

  • Cynthia Hernandez '94, Division of Student Affairs

  • John Hurtado '91, College of Engineering

  • Ben Kalscheur '13, Office of Sustainability

  • Dorothy Shippen, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

  • Serge Razafindrakoto, Division of Information Technology

  • Christine Stanley '85, College of Education

  • Karen Wooley, College of Science

  • R.C. Slocum, Office of the President, former Texas A&M football Coach

  • Arthur Watson '15, Transition Academic Programs

To view Young’s full announcement, visit president.tamu.edu/messages

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.