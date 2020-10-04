Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Oct. 4

• Lorie Chaplin of Caldwell has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 summer semester at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students with a 3.5 or higher GPA for the semester.

• Jessica Rios of Bryan and Puneet Gaddam of College Station have graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Rios earned a Master of Arts degree in clinical mental health counseling. Gaddam received a Master of Science degree in information technology.

• Lindsay Lewis of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Biola University in La Mirada, California. The Dean’s List honors students who are enrolled in 12 or more credits with a GPA of 3.6 or higher.