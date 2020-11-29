Our Neighbors: AgriLife scientist recognized for beekeeping efforts

A Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist was recognized recently for her efforts related to honey bees and beekeeping in Texas.

Juliana Rangel received the John G. Thomas Meritorious Service Award from the Texas Beekeepers Association.

The award is given to a non-commercial beekeeper, researcher, regulator, industry or individual who has had a major impact on the Texas beekeeping industry.

Rangel is also director of the Janice and John G. Thomas Honey Bee Facility at Texas A&M University and an active member of the Texas Beekeepers Association.

She and her graduate students give classes and presentations as part of outreach to beekeepers. She noted the programs allow students to share science with the apiculture industry.

Rangel said it was an honor to receive an award named after Thomas, a longtime Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologist, who died this year and had been an avid supporter of and advocate for the university’s apiculture program.

Ashley Ralph, president of the Texas Beekeepers Association, said Rangel made an immediate impact on the organization’s activities and goals upon joining the university in 2013.