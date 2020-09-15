Brenham woman dies in Sunday night crash

A 39-year-old Brenham woman died Sunday night in a single-vehicle accident east of Bryan.
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said LaShanda Nicole Lewis was driving east on F.M. 1179 near Morgan Road around 9:10 p.m. when her car went into the westbound lane. Lewis overcorrected and ran into a ditch, hitting a tree, according to the DPS report. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, officials said.
Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
