Chef Tai Lee adds air purifying systems at his restaurants to fight COVID

The Environmental Protection Agency said in a post to its website Nov. 12 that “by itself, air cleaning or filtration is not enough to protect people from exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.” It adds, “When used along with other best practices recommended by CDC and others, filtration can be part of a plan to protect people indoors.”

Sôlt has so far done better from a business perspective, Lee said, and is hitting the break-even point, while Urban Table has somewhat struggled lately. Urban Table is a two-story restaurant with a bar upstairs and a dining room on the first floor.

“Ultimately, I want as many restaurants as possible to install this system,” Lee added.

Lee closed Veritas Wine & Bistro in mid-August. He said the “finer dining” model was not working amid the pandemic, and changes were needed.

“I didn’t want to just get pummeled on the business end of it, so we made some changes,” he said. “When we re-created Veritas into Sôlt, we focused a lot more on outdoor spaces — but we also asked what do we do about indoor dining. This idea of how we purify and make indoor space, that has been on our minds since the pandemic hit.”