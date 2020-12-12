Chef Tai Lee adds air purifying systems at his restaurants to fight COVID

Local chef Tai Lee has had air purification systems installed in two of his College Station restaurants this fall in the hopes of eliminating airborne virus droplets and creating a safer environment for patrons and employees alike.
EcoZapp installed Global Plasma Solutions’ Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization system into HVAC units at Lee’s Sôlt Restaurant, which opened September, and at Urban Table.
John Adams is the manager of EcoZapp, which installed the systems in October. Adams explained that the air purifiers are installed directly inside air conditioning units, usually next to the blower to maximize circulation with air flow throughout buildings. Adams said the product precedes the pandemic and “was not created as an immediate response to COVID-19.”
Adams said that negatively and positively charged ions, in essence, clean the air, and the system does not produce anything into the air that is harmful.
“This is the synthetic production of a natural product,” Adams said. “The idea is that outside, there are lots of ions around us all the time, and indoors, there’s really nothing to produce that. All we’re doing is taking a system that is constantly circulating air, and we’re introducing a product that produces and distributes ions throughout the inside.”
According to reporting from The Washington Post, federal agencies have found that air purification technologies are one method of reducing risk to the coronavirus.
The Environmental Protection Agency said in a post to its website Nov. 12 that “by itself, air cleaning or filtration is not enough to protect people from exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.” It adds, “When used along with other best practices recommended by CDC and others, filtration can be part of a plan to protect people indoors.”
Sôlt has so far done better from a business perspective, Lee said, and is hitting the break-even point, while Urban Table has somewhat struggled lately. Urban Table is a two-story restaurant with a bar upstairs and a dining room on the first floor.
“Ultimately, I want as many restaurants as possible to install this system,” Lee added.
Lee closed Veritas Wine & Bistro in mid-August. He said the “finer dining” model was not working amid the pandemic, and changes were needed.
“I didn’t want to just get pummeled on the business end of it, so we made some changes,” he said. “When we re-created Veritas into Sôlt, we focused a lot more on outdoor spaces — but we also asked what do we do about indoor dining. This idea of how we purify and make indoor space, that has been on our minds since the pandemic hit.”
“I see this as a necessity,” he said of installing the purification systems. “Some people may not see it that way, but for me, to operate safely for my consumers and my associates, it was definitely something I wanted to look into and go with.”
He said staff members have stayed healthy while working, and he noted that his restaurants also adhere to other coronavirus prevention methods such as distancing, mask wearing and sanitizing.
“When we look at places we all want to gather, we’re almost a year into something that is not going away,” Adams said. “We feel that the marriage of high-quality food and high-quality service with an environment that is as safe as it can be — it’s a holistic approach to why we’re doing what we’re doing.”
Sôlt, pronounced salt, is at 830 University Drive E. and online at soltrestaurant.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!