No. 17 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team beats TCU

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won 12 events en route to a 180-104 victory over TCU on Friday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.

A&M senior Jing Wen Quah won the 200-yard butterfly, 200 backstroke and 400 individual medley. Freshmen Emme Nelson (200 breaststroke), Chloe Stepanek (200 freestyle) and Olivia Theall (100 butterfly), juniors Emma Carlton (50 freestyle) and Kylie Powers (100 breaststroke) and seniors Camryn Toney (500 freestyle) and Kara Eisenmann (100 backstroke) also won events. Carlton, Nelson, Quah and Stepanek won the 400 medley relay.

Senior diver Charlye Campbell added a victory on the 3-meter springboard.

A&M will host the eighth annual Art Adamson Invitational on Nov. 18-20.