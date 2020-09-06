Vote now in the Week 2 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

Week 2 featured plenty of high-scoring affairs as players across the Brazos Valley put up eye-popping stats. In fact, it was too close to call on this week's nominees, so there are six options in the poll instead of the usual five.
Nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.
Tyson Cornett, Leon, sr., WR
Cornett had a monster game in a 55-34 shootout loss to Dawson, hauling in nine catches for 255 yards, including touchdowns of 34, 64 and 74 yards.
Ja’Mar Jessie, Navasota, jr., QB
Jessie followed up a stellar debut with an even better second showing, completing 18 of 25 passes for 285 yards and three TDs to help Navasota to a 33-28 road win over Sealy. Jessie also ran 11 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Seth Kasowski, Bremond, sr., QB/DB
Kasowski helped Bremond bounce back from a season-opening loss with a 58-20 win over Axtell. The senior rushed for 205 yards and two TDs on 13 carries and completed 7 of 10 passes for 175 yards and a score. Defensively, Kasowski added five tackles and recovered a fumble.
Jarred Kerr, Lexington, jr., RB/DB
The dynamic Kerr headlined Lexington’s 35-6 victory over Thrall with 11 carries for 240 yards and four touchdowns, adding a catch for 15 yards.
Kobe Mitchell, Rockdale, sr., QB
In Mitchell’s first start at quarterback in place of injured Jace Robinson, Rockdale didn’t miss a beat in a 55-21 win over Taylor. Mitchell threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns with one interception on 17-of-18 passing and added 11 carries for 49 yards and a TD.
Ca’Darrius Williams, Anderson-Shiro, sr., WR/DB
Williams did some of everything in Anderson-Shiro’s 34-7 win over Somerville. The senior had six catches for 126 yards and a TD and two carries for 36 yards and a score. He added a 50-yard punt return and racked up eight tackles, six solo, and a pass breakup.
Who should be the Week 2 Brazos Valley football player of the week?
