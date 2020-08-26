This Date in History: August 27

AUGUST 27
Former Bryan and Texas A&M golfer Stacy Dennis teamed up with Jessica Surber to win the Texas Golf Association’s Women’s Four-Ball Championship at Walden on Lake Conroe in Montgomery. Dennis and Surber shot 70-71–141 to beat Jan Rapp of Dallas and Kyle Stevens of Waco by two shots.
Bryan’s Dianne Dillard and College Station’s Jill Rizzo finished third in the third flight by shooting 81-85–166, four shots behind flight winners Michaelyn Farmer of Lakeway and Sandra Menard of The Hills.
2001
Three members of the Texas A&M women’s archery team were named to the 2002 United States team, including junior Dawn Chudy, sophomore Mary Zorn and freshman Amber Dawson.
Zorn ended 2001 as the No. 1 compound archer in the country. She a strong freshman year at A&M winning both the indoor and outdoor collegiate titles as well as the indoor world championship.
Chudy earned the seventh and final spot on the women’s recurve team. She won the 2001 outdoor collegiate title, adding to her indoor title as a freshman in 2000.
Dawson earned the No. 2 spot on the U.S. junior compound team.
1999
Former Texas A&M associate athletic director and women’s basketball coach Lynn Hickey was hired as Texas-San Antonio’s athletic director. Hickey was 154-128 coaching the A&M women from 1984-94. She became one of 19 female ADs in 300-plus NCAA Division I colleges.
Nancy Bennett, wife of former Texas A&M football player and assistant coach Phil Bennett, died 16 days after being struck by lightning and never regaining consciousness in Manhattan, Kansas, where Phil Bennett was Kansas State’s defensive coordinator. Nancy Bennett was 41. Phil Bennett was A&M’s DC in 1995-96. He also played at A&M from 1974-77 and started his coaching career with the Aggies.
1988
Nebraska’s Steve Taylor completed 11 of 22 passes for 125 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Todd Millikan in the fourth quarter, to lead the second-ranked Cornhuskers to a 23-14 victory over 10th-ranked Texas A&M in the Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Nebraska’s Gregg Barrios kicked field goals of 38, 44 and 48 yards.
A&M quarterback Bucky Richardson completed 5 of 17 passes for 42 yards with two interceptions. A&M, which also lost a fumble, gained only 227 yards. Aggie linebackers Dana Batiste, William Thomas and Aaron Wallace combined for 40 tackles.
