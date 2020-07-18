FIRST TEAM
Aerial Starks
A&M Consolidated 2017
Guard
Starks earned two All-Brazos Valley selections and made the TGCA all-state team. She averaged 21 points per game as a junior and topped that with 26.5 points per game as a senior. Starks is currently playing for St. Thomas and in two seasons has racked up 189 rebounds, 55 steals and 43 assists while averaging 8.9 points per game.
Velma Mitchell
Rockdale 2015
Guard
Mitchell, the twin sister of Texas A&M’s Wendell Mitchell, led Rockdale to its first state tournament appearance her senior season, scoring 34 points in the regional final against Franklin. Mitchell averaged 18 points, five rebounds, five steals, 4.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game that year and made the TGCA and TABC all-state teams. She later was named an NJCAA All-American at McLennan Community College and signed with North Texas.
Jaylonn Walker
Calvert 2016
Guard
Walker scored 52 points in two games at the state tournament her sophomore season, earning all-tournament honors for the state runner-up Lady Trojans. The two-time TABC all-state selection averaged 20 points per game that season. At Sam Houston State in 2018, Walker was named the Southland Conference newcomer of the year and made the All-Southland second team.
Deondra Young
Rudder 2020
Post
A three-time All-Brazos Valley selection and Sam Houston State signee, Young led Rudder’s defensive effort. She averaged a double-double and made the TABC all-region team two straight seasons. As a senior she averaged 16.3 points and 15.3 rebounds per game, leading the Lady Rangers to the regional quarterfinals.
Karla Gilbert
A&M Consolidated 2010
Post
Gilbert kicked off the decade with a whale of a senior season, averaging 19.8 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks per game and was named a high school All-American. Gilbert continued her basketball career at Texas A&M and ranks second in school history in career blocks (154), third in career field goal percentage (57%) and ninth in career rebounds (645).
Amanda Lawson
Bryan 2011
Forward
Lawson played a key role during the Lady Vikings’ run to the regional finals in 2010 then capped her high school career with a stellar senior season. She averaged 22 points and 13 rebounds and was named to the Class 5A all-state first team and the TGCA all-star team as a senior. Lawson signed with Houston and was named to the Conference USA all-freshman team. She finished her college career at Arkansas State.
Regan Blajeski
Franklin 2015
Forward
Blajeski led Franklin to the state semifinals as a junior and the regional final as a senior. The high-energy wing averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists her senior season, just missing a second straight trip to state in a close loss to Rockdale.
SECOND TEAM
Tiana Wade
Franklin, 2019
Guard
A two-time All-Brazos Valley selection, Wade was a District 18-3A first-team pick and TGCA all-stater at Franklin. As a junior she averaged 17 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists per game. She capped her high school career by averaging 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and six assists per game as a senior and was named a Maypearl Texas Roundup All-Star.
Shakera Barnes
Snook 2013
Guard
Barnes twice made the TGCA and TABC all-state teams and earned three district MVP awards while leading the Lady Jays to back-to-back state tournaments. She averaged 20 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a senior and was named to the all-tournament team at state. Barnes played for Blinn before transferring to St. Edwards.
Raenett Hughes
College Station 2017
Guard
Hughes was known for her quick moves to the basket and averaged 14.7 points per game as a junior and 21.2 as a senior. She also was named the District 18-5A MVP in 2017 and helped lead the Lady Cougars to the regional quarterfinals. Hughes has averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game at Texas-Dallas, earning All-America honors in 2019-20.
Tashyra Banks
Navasota 2016
Post
Banks ended her high school career with a bang, averaging 17.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the TABC all-state team while being named the District 21-4A defensive player of the year. She finished her Lady Rattler career ranked second all-time in rebounds. She signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Deysta Wilbert
Rudder 2017
Post
Wilbert averaged 19.6 points and 15.3 rebounds per game as a senior and helped lead the Lady Rangers to a bi-district playoff victory. She played at Ranger College before transferring to Coastal Bend College, where she averaged 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 2018-19.
Kianna Suber
Rudder 2017
Forward
Suber averaged 17.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and led the Lady Rangers to the regional finals for the second consecutive year in 2016. Kianna and her twin sister Brianna verbally committed to Louisiana-Lafayette during their senior year.
Beth Ashley
A&M Consolidated 2015
Forward
Ashley, who also made The Eagle’s All-Decade High School Softball Team, was a strong presence for the Lady Tigers on the basketball court. A threat from 3-point range, she averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds her senior year, helping Consol on a surprising run to the regional final that included a win over Brenham in which she went toe-to-toe with Teaira McCowan. Ashley signed to play softball at Louisiana-Lafayette.
— ABIGAIL OCHOA & JEFF PERKINS
