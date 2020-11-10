Texas A&M's football game against Tennessee postponed

Texas A&M’s football game against Tennessee has been postponed because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, according to a Southeastern Conference release
The A&M-Tennessee game has tentatively been rescheduled for Dec. 12, according to the release.
"Since the beginning of COVID-19, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has been our number one priority," A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "Throughout the last several months, we have been reminded how important it is to be flexible and nimble, because this scenario was expected to happen. While we are disappointed we are not able to play this weekend, we are appreciative of the SEC’s foresight to build in the flexibility that allows us to reschedule the Tennessee game."
A player and a staff member tested positive after the Aggies returned from their game against South Carolina last weekend, head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday. Sophomore safety Demani Richardson also did not make the trip after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov 5, Bjork said in the statement.
“First, and foremost, is the health and safety of our players in our football program." head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. "I would never jeopardize their well-being and we will continue to follow all protocols. Our football team roster has fallen below the SEC threshold in order to compete this week due to two players testing positive for COVID, the contact tracing associated with the road trip, to go along with the players who have opted out and who are injured. We look forward to getting back out there because our team has been practicing and playing well.”
Per Southeastern conference guidelines, individuals who have had prolonged close contact, meaning within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes for two days prior to symptom onset or positive test, must quarantine for 14 days.
Student-athletes in quarantine are permitted to exercise alone, including in athletic facilities, if permitted by campus, local and state policies, according to the SEC COVID-19 guidelines.
A&M held all of Tuesday's meetings with players via Zoom, but did not hold an on-field practice, according to the athletic department. The scheduling of practice for the remainder of the week is a day-to-day decision.
This week, the SEC has postponed the game between Mississippi State and Auburn in Starkville, as well as Alabama’s trip to LSU. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was also confirmed to be COVID-19 positive and will not coach in the Razorback’s trip to Florida.
Prior to the season, the SEC designated Dec. 12 as a make-up date for COVID-19 postponed games. Dec. 19, the day of the SEC championship game, can be used to make up other postponed games that include teams not participating in the championship game, the release said.
“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”
