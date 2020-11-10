Texas A&M's football game against Tennessee postponed

Per Southeastern conference guidelines, individuals who have had prolonged close contact, meaning within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes for two days prior to symptom onset or positive test, must quarantine for 14 days.

Student-athletes in quarantine are permitted to exercise alone, including in athletic facilities, if permitted by campus, local and state policies, according to the SEC COVID-19 guidelines.

A&M held all of Tuesday's meetings with players via Zoom, but did not hold an on-field practice, according to the athletic department. The scheduling of practice for the remainder of the week is a day-to-day decision.

This week, the SEC has postponed the game between Mississippi State and Auburn in Starkville, as well as Alabama’s trip to LSU. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was also confirmed to be COVID-19 positive and will not coach in the Razorback’s trip to Florida.

Prior to the season, the SEC designated Dec. 12 as a make-up date for COVID-19 postponed games. Dec. 19, the day of the SEC championship game, can be used to make up other postponed games that include teams not participating in the championship game, the release said.