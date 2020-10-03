 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M soccer team to play at Arkansas on Sunday
0 comments

Texas A&M soccer team to play at Arkansas on Sunday

  • 0

The Texas A&M soccer team will play at Arkansas at 2 p.m. Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The match will be broadcast live on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40) and on KAGC (97.3 FM).

A&M (1-0) opened the season with a 3-0 victory at Ole Miss on Sept. 19. After a scoreless first half, senior Addie McCain scored a pair of goals in a span of eight minutes midway through the second half, and freshman Laney Carroll added her first career goal. Sophomore goalkeeper Shantel Hutton made six saves and posted her ninth career shutout.

Arkansas (2-0) shut out LSU 2-0 to open the season at home on Sept. 19 and beat Kentucky 4-1 on Sept. 27 in Lexington, Kentucky.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert