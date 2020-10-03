Texas A&M soccer team to play at Arkansas on Sunday

The Texas A&M soccer team will play at Arkansas at 2 p.m. Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The match will be broadcast live on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40) and on KAGC (97.3 FM).

A&M (1-0) opened the season with a 3-0 victory at Ole Miss on Sept. 19. After a scoreless first half, senior Addie McCain scored a pair of goals in a span of eight minutes midway through the second half, and freshman Laney Carroll added her first career goal. Sophomore goalkeeper Shantel Hutton made six saves and posted her ninth career shutout.

Arkansas (2-0) shut out LSU 2-0 to open the season at home on Sept. 19 and beat Kentucky 4-1 on Sept. 27 in Lexington, Kentucky.