Texas A&M men's basketball team struggles through loss to TCU

By the second half, Williams said he abandoned his traditional zone press in favor of a rarely used, straight man-to-man defense in an effort to spark some toughness in his team. With A&M continually caught out of its defensive rotation, the Horned Frogs had success feeding 6-foot-11 center Kevin Samuel in the paint for eight points as they finished with 30 in the key.

Typically, Williams’ defense is designed to force opponents to take long-range shots.

“We just can’t get ourselves in rotation,” Gordon said. “No straight-line drives. That kind of hurt us at the beginning. When they are clicking and hitting and getting us out of rotation, that hurts us defensively and puts pressure on us at the offensive end.”

Over the three-hour drive back to College Station, Williams said he would decide whether or not to use the poor performance to reenforce teaching points or toss it in the garbage and move on to Tuesday’s home game against Southeastern Louisiana. Miller said he is more excited to hit the practice court and fix the multitude of issues that plagued the Aggies on Saturday than he is looking forward to playing A&M’s next game.

“We’ve got to start back from Day 1,” Miller said. “Look back and start to understand what we thought we were as a team. In reality we have far more space to improve. Our identity, we are known as a team that fights every single possession, every single minute, every single second of the game. Today, we did not do that.”