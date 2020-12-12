Texas A&M men's basketball team struggles through loss to TCU

FORT WORTH — The ornate molding encircling the top of Dickies Arena gave Saturday’s nonconference men’s basketball matchup between Texas A&M and TCU an aesthetically pleasing backdrop more apt for a performance at nearby Bass Hall.
The basketball the Aggies played underneath it looked liked anything but ballet as the Horned Frogs rolled to a 73-55 victory.
“Today it was almost per possession some level of breakdown on either end of the floor,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “It’s not one thing. It’s not one player. It’s our program, and that’s a reflection of me.”
A&M (3-1) shot 38% from the field, its lowest percentage of the season except for the 37.5% it shot in a Dec. 2 win over Tarleton State. TCU (5-2), by contrast, hit 52%, taking an 11-10 lead on a Mike Miles layup eight minutes into the game and leading the rest of the way.
Aside from poor shooting, A&M’s inability to get to the free-throw line and turnovers proved costly. Earlier this month the Aggies hit 31 of 40 free throws to beat Tarleton State 73-66. They shot a respectable 15 of 21 on Saturday but missed several more opportunities to get to the charity stripe with 20 turnovers that led to 19 TCU points.
Every Aggie who played more than five minutes had at least one turnover, save for freshman Hayden Hefner. Guards Andre Gordon and Quenton Jackson turned the ball over four and five times, respectively.
It’s the second time this season the Aggies lost 20 turnovers in a game. Their fewest so far is 16 against Texas-Rio Grande Valley last Sunday.
“If it continues to happen, obviously that’s something that I’ve got to figure out how to change,” Williams said. “Today, it’s not one person with the high turnover rate. It’s a team with a high turnover rate.”
TCU offensive standout RJ Nembhard led all scorers with 16 points, hitting 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Miles added 15 points and PJ Fuller 13.
Guard Jay Jay Chandler led A&M with 12 points, followed by Jackson with 11 and Emanuel Miller with 10.
The game remained a defensive struggle through the first 10 minutes before the Horned Frogs got hot from the field, hitting 5 of 7 shots over a 13-2 run. During the same period, the Aggies hit just 1 of 7 and suffered a two and a half minute scoring draught. A&M also went the last five minutes of the first half without hitting a field goal as TCU built a 42-21 lead.
The onslaught continued in the second half when TCU opened on a 7-0 run, which included four A&M turnovers.
“You just give yourself a very, very negative, small margin when you’re turning the ball over at the rate that we are,” Williams said. “But it’s not one thing when there are that many turnovers each game. We’ve got to figure something out, so we at least have a chance to get a shot at the rim.”
By the second half, Williams said he abandoned his traditional zone press in favor of a rarely used, straight man-to-man defense in an effort to spark some toughness in his team. With A&M continually caught out of its defensive rotation, the Horned Frogs had success feeding 6-foot-11 center Kevin Samuel in the paint for eight points as they finished with 30 in the key.
Typically, Williams’ defense is designed to force opponents to take long-range shots.
“We just can’t get ourselves in rotation,” Gordon said. “No straight-line drives. That kind of hurt us at the beginning. When they are clicking and hitting and getting us out of rotation, that hurts us defensively and puts pressure on us at the offensive end.”
Over the three-hour drive back to College Station, Williams said he would decide whether or not to use the poor performance to reenforce teaching points or toss it in the garbage and move on to Tuesday’s home game against Southeastern Louisiana. Miller said he is more excited to hit the practice court and fix the multitude of issues that plagued the Aggies on Saturday than he is looking forward to playing A&M’s next game.
“We’ve got to start back from Day 1,” Miller said. “Look back and start to understand what we thought we were as a team. In reality we have far more space to improve. Our identity, we are known as a team that fights every single possession, every single minute, every single second of the game. Today, we did not do that.”
