Texas A&M men's basketball team falters in second half at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wasted possessions plagued the Texas A&M men’s basketball team Wednesday, leading to the Aggies’ second lopsided loss of the early Southeastern Conference slate as they fell to South Carolina 78-54.
The Aggies (6-3, 1-2) turned the ball over 19 times and were out rebounded on the offensive glass 17-6. Those 17 offensive rebounds pulled down by the Gamecocks (3-2, 1-0) off of 40 missed shots led to 20 second-chance points.
“Those are the things that mathematically become very hard to overcome,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said.
The Aggies have been outscored in their two SEC losses by a combined 47 points, including the conference-opening loss to LSU. Add in its one nonconference loss to TCU and the margin jumps to 65.
A&M leading scorer Emanuel Miller said the Aggies’ lack of energy in the second half resembled their effort in the loss in Fort Worth. Miller finished with a career-high 28 points and has scored in double digits each game this season.
“The second half, that’s when it started feeling like the TCU game,” Miller said. “It felt like there was not fight. No effort. Kudos to South Carolina, because they showed us that we have much room to grow. They came out and they kicked our butt. Plain and simple as that.”
Gamecock junior AJ Lawson had a career night, netting 30 points, including three 3-pointers. His previous high was 28 set against Cleveland State in 2019.
The game remained close through the first five minutes until South Carolina went on a 14-2 run. A&M fought back with an 11-0 run, capitalizing on five Gamecock turnovers.
South Carolina’s switch to a zone defense and foul trouble by both of A&M’s centers slowed the Aggies’ momentum. Williams continued substituting five players at a time, using in effect two different teams in a hockey-style line change system he first implemented in the Aggies’ win against Auburn on Saturday. When both Keven Marfo and Jonathan Aku collected two quick fouls, Williams abandoned the system to protect his centers.
“Regardless of the situation we’re put in, we need to fight,” Miller said. “If you don’t have players that are fighting each possession like your life depends on it, you have no chance of winning in this league.”
South Carolina turned a modest 33-27 halftime lead into a runaway by hitting 6 of 10 treys to open the second half. A&M countered with just six total field goals in the entire second half.
“Yes, that we only made [six] shots, is that enough? No, that’s not enough, regardless of opponent,” Williams said. “But when you’re giving the other team 26% of your possessions, now all of a sudden there’s only 75% left. It’s the compound effect of giving the other team the ball. It’s the compound effect of the other team missed 40 shots and got 17 back. When we don’t turn it over and we do get a shot, please make the shot. It’s all of those factors.”