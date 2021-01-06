Texas A&M men's basketball team falters in second half at South Carolina

The game remained close through the first five minutes until South Carolina went on a 14-2 run. A&M fought back with an 11-0 run, capitalizing on five Gamecock turnovers.

South Carolina’s switch to a zone defense and foul trouble by both of A&M’s centers slowed the Aggies’ momentum. Williams continued substituting five players at a time, using in effect two different teams in a hockey-style line change system he first implemented in the Aggies’ win against Auburn on Saturday. When both Keven Marfo and Jonathan Aku collected two quick fouls, Williams abandoned the system to protect his centers.

“Regardless of the situation we’re put in, we need to fight,” Miller said. “If you don’t have players that are fighting each possession like your life depends on it, you have no chance of winning in this league.”

South Carolina turned a modest 33-27 halftime lead into a runaway by hitting 6 of 10 treys to open the second half. A&M countered with just six total field goals in the entire second half.