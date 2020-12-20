Our Neighbors: Mahan finishes first in multiple karate events

Lillian Mahan, a student at Navasota High School, participated in The League World Finals 2020 martial arts tournament on Dec. 12, finishing first in a number of events.

The tournament is usually held in Reno, Nevada, but because of COVID-19, this year’s event was an online competition. To quality, participants had to earn points by finishing in the top three places at regional events during the 2020 season.

Mahan’s awards from the event were: world championship in musical extreme open hand performance; world championship in creative open hand performance; world championship in bladed creative weapons performance; Royal Crown championship in creative open hand performance; Royal Crown championship in creative weapons performance; silver medal in musical extreme weapons; finalist award in traditional weapons performance; finalist award in traditional forms performance; and runner-up in overall 17 and under black belt grand champion performance.

Mahan is a black belt in the Kickstart Kids program, a member of the Martial Arts America-Navasota competition team and a member of the T-Force Elite National karate team.