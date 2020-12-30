Cessna: Texas A&M, North Carolina could be playing in expanded playoff

Texas A&M last played in the Orange Bowl in 1944, while North Carolina hasn’t played in a major bowl game in 70 years. You’d think the buzz for the Aggies and Tar Heels meeting in Miami on Saturday would be off the charts, but it’s not.
This year’s Orange Bowl is not much more than a glorified regular-season game. Some of it is because of the pandemic, but only a tiny portion. College football’s outdated postseason playoff system is the real problem.
The College Football Playoff has made the Orange Bowl not much better or important than any other bowl that changes its name every five years for a new sponsor. Oh, it has two ranked teams that had phenomenal seasons. And if not for COVID-19, they’d be spending this week being wined and dined in Miami. It doesn’t get much better than that. But at the end of the week, the A&M-North Carolina winner won’t play for the national championship and that’s all that really matters.
For the last two weeks, college football has been about four teams. And with top-ranked Alabama and second-ranked Clemson prohibitive favorites in the CFP semifinals, the season basically has boiled down to two teams in one highly anticipated game. That’s such a shame for a sport that has so much to offer. Several teams at the end of the regular season should have a chance of winning the national title.
The Texas high school football playoffs are set up to include roughly 60% of the teams in the playoffs. Almost half the NFL teams will get a chance to win the Super Bowl this season. Yet in college football, the CFP picks four of its 127 teams to play for the title. That just more than 3%. That’s just not right.
“When we started picking through teams to play in a championship game, my biggest fear was college football had a great venue,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said this week. “It was the only thing that everybody — a lot of people got rewarded for having a great season by going to a bowl game or whatever. And my concern was as soon as we started to have playoffs that all the focus would be on the teams in the playoff and there would be a minimal amount of interest in some of the other games.”
And that’s happened.
All the national media this week is focused on Alabama vs. Notre Dame and Clemson vs. Ohio State. I don’t think there was one national media outlet represented during the Orange Bowl’s Zoom conferences this week. That’s a shame, but who could blame them? And if they did want to write about the game, one of the biggest stories is four of North Carolina’s best players have opted out. The Tar Heels will be without running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, who combined for 2,385 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns along with 50 receptions for another 572 yards and five touchdowns. North Carolina leading receiver Dyami Brown (55 receptions, 1,099 yards, 8 TDs) and leading tackler Chazz Surratt (91 tackles, 6 sacks) also opted out.
A&M was a touchdown favorite over North Carolina before those players opted out. What fun is it beating up on the 13th-ranked team in the country that’s missing its key players?
A&M’s seen this movie before against an Atlantic Coast Conference team in a bowl game. North Carolina State in the 2018 Gator Bowl played without 1,200-yard receiver Kelvin Harmon and leading tackler Germaine Pratt as the Aggies rolled to a 52-13 victory. Would those players have made that big of an impact had they played? Probably not, but we’ll never know.
“I don’t think it’s healthy for college football players when players opt out, don’t play in bowl games and all those things, but it is what it is because most of the emphasis is on the playoffs,” Saban said. “And in some ways that’s unfair to the other teams. And I don’t really know what the solution is.”
The solution is simple: Expand the playoffs, not to six or eight teams but 16. Let’s get current. Can you imagine the buzz if the A&M-North Carolina winner was scheduled to play the Notre Dame-Coastal Carolina winner in the quarterfinals?
We need to quite reminiscing about the Orange Bowl tradition created by all those great Oklahoma and Nebraska teams. This is 2020, not 1970. We need to make the present Orange Bowl game relevant. A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and North Carolina’s Mack Brown are coaches who appreciate the Orange Bowl history but understand the times have changed.
“I’m a true traditionalist, but I just think with today’s times and the changes we’ve made, I never thought it would come out of my mouth like this, but we do, and I think it matters to kids, matters to people, because there’s no easy way to judge this thing and get it fair,” Fisher said.
Brown spent five years working for ESPN after leaving Texas, often debating the CFP.
“I can honestly say everybody has different opinions of who should be in, and I would like to see us expand the playoff system because there’s no doubt that A&M deserved to be in,” Brown said. “And then you start looking at Cincinnati and that argument, and then you start looking at Florida and Georgia and Oklahoma, and you start looking at the great teams that are out there, and should we have a six-team playoff, should we have an eight-team playoff, some people think maybe 12 and cut down the regular season.”
Fisher said the playoffs should be expanded and incorporated into the bowls.
Odds are Alabama will play Clemson in the title game for the fourth time in the last six years. They’d also probably survive a 16-team playoff, but it would be so much fun to find out if they could.
The pandemic showed college football can make adjustments and rather quickly. Let’s hope so. The A&M-North Carolina winner will have to settle for holding up a silver bowl of oranges, but just think how sweet those oranges would be if the winner was playing for a bigger prize next week.