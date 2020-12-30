Cessna: Texas A&M, North Carolina could be playing in expanded playoff

Texas A&M last played in the Orange Bowl in 1944, while North Carolina hasn’t played in a major bowl game in 70 years. You’d think the buzz for the Aggies and Tar Heels meeting in Miami on Saturday would be off the charts, but it’s not.

This year’s Orange Bowl is not much more than a glorified regular-season game. Some of it is because of the pandemic, but only a tiny portion. College football’s outdated postseason playoff system is the real problem.

The College Football Playoff has made the Orange Bowl not much better or important than any other bowl that changes its name every five years for a new sponsor. Oh, it has two ranked teams that had phenomenal seasons. And if not for COVID-19, they’d be spending this week being wined and dined in Miami. It doesn’t get much better than that. But at the end of the week, the A&M-North Carolina winner won’t play for the national championship and that’s all that really matters.

For the last two weeks, college football has been about four teams. And with top-ranked Alabama and second-ranked Clemson prohibitive favorites in the CFP semifinals, the season basically has boiled down to two teams in one highly anticipated game. That’s such a shame for a sport that has so much to offer. Several teams at the end of the regular season should have a chance of winning the national title.