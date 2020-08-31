Cessna: Return of college football a welcome sight in era of COVID-19

Central Arkansas’ last-minute, 24-17 victory over Austin Peay was worthy of hugs and high fives, but hopefully the postgame contact by players won’t prove costly.

Less than 1% of college football fans were interested a year ago when Central Arkansas beat Austin Peay, but this year everybody connected with the sport deeply cared about what happened Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama, because of COVID-19.

Just that Central Arkansas and Austin Peay played was huge. The Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff was the first collegiate football game since the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30. COVID-19 has disrupted the sport, causing the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences all to cancel their fall seasons. Teams in those conferences and their fans had to be jealous watching the game, and rightfully so.

Two FCS teams can play at a neutral site in front of fans, but Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State can’t be playing? Not surprisingly, reports over the weekend were the Big Ten is looking at possibly starting its season as early as Thanksgiving weekend.

Saturday’s game had to pique that possibility more, especially if all the players test negative in follow-up testing. Those results. along with more data from Thursday’s games — Central Arkansas at Alabama-Birmingham and South Alabama at Southern Mississippi — will be closely monitored and analyzed by college football coaches and administrators along with COVID-19 medical experts.

Surprisingly, the Central Arkansas and Austin Peay players had interaction after the game. It appeared a few players were pushing and shoving — it was a hard-fought game and the teams have history — while other players were smiling, exchanging pleasantries. Both actions are typical after a game, but not for one played during a pandemic. More concerning was most of them were unmasked.