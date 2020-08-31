Cessna: Return of college football a welcome sight in era of COVID-19

Central Arkansas’ last-minute, 24-17 victory over Austin Peay was worthy of hugs and high fives, but hopefully the postgame contact by players won’t prove costly.
Less than 1% of college football fans were interested a year ago when Central Arkansas beat Austin Peay, but this year everybody connected with the sport deeply cared about what happened Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama, because of COVID-19.
Just that Central Arkansas and Austin Peay played was huge. The Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff was the first collegiate football game since the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30. COVID-19 has disrupted the sport, causing the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences all to cancel their fall seasons. Teams in those conferences and their fans had to be jealous watching the game, and rightfully so.
Two FCS teams can play at a neutral site in front of fans, but Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State can’t be playing? Not surprisingly, reports over the weekend were the Big Ten is looking at possibly starting its season as early as Thanksgiving weekend.
Saturday’s game had to pique that possibility more, especially if all the players test negative in follow-up testing. Those results. along with more data from Thursday’s games — Central Arkansas at Alabama-Birmingham and South Alabama at Southern Mississippi — will be closely monitored and analyzed by college football coaches and administrators along with COVID-19 medical experts.
Surprisingly, the Central Arkansas and Austin Peay players had interaction after the game. It appeared a few players were pushing and shoving — it was a hard-fought game and the teams have history — while other players were smiling, exchanging pleasantries. Both actions are typical after a game, but not for one played during a pandemic. More concerning was most of them were unmasked.
It would have been responsible for both teams to go immediately to their locker rooms. Players for Brazos Valley high school volleyball matches typically wave to each other across the net before and after competing, not wanting to risk contact, as well they should. Sweaty, 300-pound football players can’t relax just because their three and a half-hour battle ends. It’s great that they played the game, but that’s only half the battle. Anybody connected with college football who let’s their guard down against the coronavirus, puts not only them at risk, but many, many more.
SEC’s band ban puzzling decision
It’s better to be too safe when it comes to the pandemic, but the Southeastern Conference’s mandate not allowing the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band or any band to perform on the field before the game or halftime is puzzling and, hopefully, one it’ll reconsider.
Bands can practice, attend games and play from the stands, but they just can’t perform on the field. It doesn’t make sense.
I could see banning the visiting band with seating limited, but what harm would it be for the home band to take the field? There would be no contact with players. Bands work hard and are part of college football’s pageantry. They need to be on the field almost as much as the players.
Chalk up 14 flat notes for the SEC with a rule that even the Big Ten probably wouldn’t pass.
No conference? No problem
Central Arkansas and Austin Peay are playing games even though they compete in FCS conferences which have canceled their league seasons. Central Arkansas is in the Southland Conference and Austin Peay in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Peay has two more games scheduled, at Pittsburgh and at Cincinnati. Central Arkansas has nine more games. The Bears will be at UAB, Arkansas State, North Dakota State and Louisiana-Lafayette. It also has home-and-away series with Eastern Kentucky and Missouri State.
LSU WR Chase opts out of season
It was a great weekend for SEC defensive backs as LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will forgo his junior season and prepare for the NFL draft, according to multiple reports.
The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner and preseason Associated Press All-American set league records with 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns last year for the national champs.
That’s another huge blow for the Tigers, who had defensive lineman Neil Farrell and safety Kary Vincent previously opt to sit out the season. That was on the heels of the Tigers having an SEC-record 13 players taken in the NFL draft. LSU was ranked sixth in the preseason by both the Associated Press and the coaches, which seems way too high now.
