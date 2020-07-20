Texas A&M senior Buddy Johnson and junior Anthony Hines III were among 51 players named to the 2020 Butkus Award watch list Monday.
The Butkus Award is given to the nation’s best linebacker. A&M is one of six schools, including four from the SEC, with multiple players on the list. Semifinalists for the award are expected to be named Nov. 2, finalists Nov. 23 and winners on or before Dec. 8. Making the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.
Johnson led the Aggies with 77 tackles last season with Hines second with 73, and both are among the top 10 returning tacklers in the SEC.
