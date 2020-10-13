 Skip to main content
Bryan cancels volleyball match because of COVID-19
Bryan cancels volleyball match because of COVID-19

The Bryan High’s volleyball match with Killeen Shoemaker tonight at Viking Gym has been postponed because of COVID-19, athletics director Janice Williamson said.

“Due to positive tests and close contacts, Bryan varsity volleyball games have been postponed until Oct. 27,” Williamson said.

Bryan had been scheduled to also play Harker Heights (Friday), Killeen Ellison (Oct. 20), Temple (Oct. 23) and Copperas Cove (Oct. 27) in district matches.

Williamson said the players will be quarantined. She also said the matches will be made up.

The Bryan football team, which had to cancel its last two games because of COVID-19, will play Harker Heights on Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in only its second game of the season.

