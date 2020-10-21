Brazos Valley football capsules: Oct. 22-24

NOTES — All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, fans are urged to visit participating schools’ websites for the latest information regarding tickets and crowd sizes.
12-6A: Bryan Vikings at Temple Wildcats, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Bryan 2-0, 1-0: Waller 31-20; College Park & Montgomery Lake Creek canceled; Harker Heights 28-21. Temple 3-1, 1-0: Longview 40-13, Magnolia West 28-13, Arlington Martin 25-43; Copperas Cove 55-21
Radio: KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM)
Harris Ratings: Temple by 13
Et cetera: The longtime district foes last met in 2017 with Temple winning 42-7. ... Bryan’s Malcom Gooden has 217 yards rushing with 3 TDs and he’s passed for 223 yards with 2 TDs.
Next: Belton at Bryan; Temple at Harker Heights (Thursday)
8-5A-I: College Station Cougars at New Caney Eagles, 7 p.m. Thursday
Thus far: College Station 3-1, 1-1: Hutto 55-14; Fort Bend Bush 54-0; Magnolia 16-27; New Caney Porter 24-14. New Caney 2-1, 1-0: Marshall 26-34; Kingwood Park 33-13; New Caney Porter 21-19
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Harris Ratings: College Station by 10
Et cetera: New Caney has won 37 games in the last four seasons, by far the best stretch in school history for a program that had won more than seven games in a season only three times from 1955-2015. In the last four seasons New Caney won two outright district championships and shared two championships. New Caney won a school-record 10 games two years ago and matched that last year, both times winning 10 straight. The Eagles were 10-1 last year losing to Richmond Foster 31-21 in bi-district; two years ago they were 10-2, falling to Georgetown 35-32 in the area round. ... New Caney’s Kedrick Reescano has 539 yards rushing (8.7 avg) with 6 TDs. ... College Station’s Roderick Brown has 404 yards rushing (7.6 avg) with 6 TDs and 10 receptions for 249 yards with 2 TDs. Jett Huff has thrown for 803 yards and 6 TDs. Traylen Suel has 23 receptions for 162 yards. Jaxson Slanker has 44 tackles. ... New Caney LB Derrick Harris Jr., has pledged to Texas.
10-5A-II: Lamar Consolidated Mustangs at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Consol 4-0: University 63-13; Leander Rouse 48-21; San Angelo Central 40-35; Willis 21-0. LC 0-4: Richmond Foster 7-79, Rosenberg Terry 19-25, Angleton 20-22, Humble 21-24
Radio: WTAW (1620 AM)
Harris Ratings: Consol by 28
Et cetera: A&M Consolidated is ranked third in Class 5A-II by Texas Football behind Ennis and Aledo. ... Consol’s Kyle Willis has thrown for 1,044 yards with 13 TDs. Sutton Lake has 509 yards rushing (8.1 avg.) with 4 TDs. Eric Goodman has 53 tackles (9 sacks) and Vince Sheffield adds 35.
Next: A&M Consolidated at Huntsville; Lamar Consolidated is open
10-5A-II: Huntsville Hornets at Rudder Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Huntsville 3-0: Nederland, canceled; Willis 48-17; Kingwood 21-0; C.E. King 17-12. Rudder 4-0: Bastrop 49-7; Leander Rouse 63-56; Nacogdoches 48-21; Lockhart 47-37.
Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)
Harris Ratings: Huntsville by 17
Et cetera: Rudder has scored 207 points, the most in 5A-II. Huntsville has allowed only 29 points. The only 5A-II teams allowing fewer in three games are Fort Bend Marshall (0), Frisco (17), Willowridge (18), Boerne Champion (20) and Fulshear (21). ... Rudder’s EJ Ezar has thrown for 1,028 yards with 12 TDs. Keithron Lee has 23 receptions for 518 yards with 9 TDs. Huntsville has 16 sacks led by Edward Bobino with six and Brian Bobino adds four. ... Huntsville won last year 38-14 in the regular-season finale, denying Rudder its first playoff trip.
Next: A&M Consolidated at Huntsville; Rudder at Montgomery Lake Creek
13-5A-II: Bastrop Bears at Brenham Cubs
Thus far: Bastrop 1-3, 0-2: Rudder 7-49; Austin Travis 38-10; Leander Rouse 17-50; Leander Glenn 6-30. Brenham 2-2, 2-0: Magnolia West 28-49, Magnolia 10-35; Leander Glenn 35-14; Georgetown East View 28-26
Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)
Harris Ratings: Brenham by 31
Et cetera: Bastrop won last year 30-25, handing Brenham its lone district loss. ... Brenham’s Steven Stackhouse has thrown for 642 yards with 7 TDs. Javon Dixon has 277 yards rushing (6.8 avg). Cameron Richardson has 19 receptions for 304 yards with 5 TDs. ... Brenham’s home game against Leander Rouse has been moved to Nov. 6. That originally was an open date for all teams in District 13-5A Division II, which moved all games originally scheduled for Dec. 4 to Nov. 6 to give the district the best chance to play all its games. District 13-5A-II’s final regular-season games are slated for Nov. 20 followed by two open dates before the playoffs. This gives the district more flexibility in case there are positive COVID-19 cases.
Next: Brenham at Pflugerville Connally; Bastrop at Bastrop Cedar Creek
10-4A-II: Center Roughriders at Madisonville Mustangs, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Center 5-2, 1-1: Tatum 62-63; Jefferson 48-0; Gladewater 41-40; Chapel Hill 55-14; Van 31-28; Carthage 14-56; Shepherd 56-6. Madisonville 3-4, 1-1: Diboll 49-20; Liberty 10-23; Teague 24-7; Lorena 25-56; Livingston 16-21; Shepherd 28-0; Rusk 29-37
Harris Ratings: Center by 25
Radio: KMVL (1220 AM)
Et cetera: Madisonville’s Armando Lee Juarez has passed for 662 yards with 5 TDs and rushed for 388 yards with 9 TDs. ... Center’s Jake Henson has 1,152 yards passing with 11 TDs. Keamodre Horace has 1,488 yards rushing (13.3 avg.) with 23 TDs. Makel Johnson has 29 receptions for 363 yards, 5 TDs
Next: Madisonville at Carthage; Center at Jasper
13-4A-II: Navasota Rattlers at Cuero Gobblers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Cuero 3-4, 1-1: La Vernia 21-55; Wimberley 14-33; Yoakum 0-27; Geronimo Navarro 42-21; Uvalde 28-0; La Grange 38-27; Giddings 31-35. Navasota 4-2, 2-0: Wharton 35-13; Sealy 33-28; Mexia 14-38; Huffman-Hargave 0-12; Smithville 23-20; La Grange 42-21.
Harris Ratings: Cuero by 6
Radio: KWBC (1550 AM/98.7 FM)
Et cetera: Navasota’s Ja’mar Jessie has passed for 770 yards with 4 TDs. Darius Randle has 802 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Xavier Steptoe has 24 receptions for 258 yards with 2 TDs. ... Cuero’s Jerry Rossett has thrown for 777 yards with 3 TDs. Tycen Williams has 450 yards rushing and 3 TDs. Exavier Durham has 21 receptions for 345 yards with 2 TDs.
Next: Cuero at Smithville; Navasota at Gonzales
11-3A-I: Academy Bumblebees at Rockdale Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Thus far: Rockdale 4-3, 2-1: La Grange 40-14; Taylor 55-21; Lexington 34-35; Bellville 14-42; McGregor 40-49; Cameron 42-9; Caldwell 55-26. Academy 6-2, 2-2: Rogers 20-15; Clifton 17-10; Groesbeck 45-0; Lago Vista 13-0; Lorena 27-41; McGregor 45-42; Cameron 19-37; Caldwell 48-22
Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)
Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 15
Et cetera: This is Rockdale’s Homecoming. ... Rockdale’s Kobe Mitchell has thrown for 1,112 yards with 12 TDs and Cam’Ron Valdez has rushed for 906 yards with 15 TDs. KeSean Raven has 35 receptions for 465 yards with 8 TDs and Anthony Dansby has 25 receptions for 454 yards with 4 TDs.
Next: Rockdale at Troy; Academy is open
11-3A-I: Lorena Leopards at Cameron Yoemen, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Lorena 4-2, 2-1: Franklin 21-20; China Spring 13-42; Gatesville, canceled; Madisonville 56-25; Academy 41-27; Troy 41-49; McGregor 41-14. Cameron 4-3, 2-2: Mexia 21-16; Bellville 41-54; Franklin 37-8; Lexington, canceled; Caldwell 54-27; Rockdale 9-42; Academy 37-19; Troy 20-21 OT.
Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)
Harris Ratings: Lorena by 6
Et cetera: Cameron’s Zane Zeinert has 1,210 yards passing with 15 TDs. Za’korien Spikes has 27 receptions for 537 yards and 7 TDs. ... Lorena’s Ben Smedshamme had 662 yards passing with 4 TDs. Reed Michna has 600 yards rushing with 14 TDs.
Next: Cameron at McGregor; Caldwell at Lorena
11-3A-I: Troy Trojans at Caldwell Hornets, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Troy 4-3, 2-1: Salado 27-46; Mexia 55-37; Waco Robinson 48-6; Franklin 27-42; Lorena 49-41; McGregor 58-57; Cameron 22-21 OT. Caldwell 2-5, 0-3: Snook 28-26; Hempstead 30-22; Lago Vista 0-20; Giddings 14-50; Cameron 27-54; Rockdale 26-55; Academy 22-48.
Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)
Harris Ratings: Troy by 28
Et cetera: Troy’s Zach Hrbacek has 1,995 yards rushing (8.0) with 33 TDs, averaging 36 carries a game.
Next: Caldwell at Lorena; Rockdale at Troy
12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro Owls at Kountze Lions
Thus far: Anderson-Shiro 4-4, 2-2: Brazos 21-15; Somerville 34-7; Blanco 9-34. Trinity 12-14; Warren 13-12; Newton 0-62; Hemphill 8-14; Corrigan-Camden 6-0. Kountze 2-4, 1-2: Hardin, canceled; West Hardin 4-0; Tenaha 0-49; Hitchcock 27-34; Beaumont Kelly, canceled; Newton 7-72; Hemphill 0-34; Corrigan-Camden 13-9
Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 4
Next: Anderson is open; Kountze vs. New Waverly
13-3A-II: Buffalo Bison at Franklin Lions, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Buffalo 7-0, 3-0: Elkhart 41-0; Palestine Westwood 29-22; Crockett 21-14; Teague 45-9; Rogers 46-28; Florence 61-26; Clifton 41-23. Franklin 5-2, 4-0: Lorena 20-21, Hearne canceled; Cameron 8-37; Troy 42-27; Lexington 49-14; Riesel 63-21; Rogers 52-35; Florence 63-6.
Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 17
Et cetera: ... Franklin is ranked seventh in Class 3A-II by Texas Football. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 745 yards rushing (10 TDs) and Bryson Washington has 570 (5 TDs) and Malcolm Murphy 518 (6 TDs). Murphy has 11 receptions for 256 yards with 4 TDs and Hayden Helton has 9 for 241 with 4 TDs. Haze Tomascik has 91 tackles. ... Buffalo’s Brett Hoffman has thrown for 1,669 yards with 19 TDs and rushed for 651 yards with 8 TDs. Kyle Harrison has 23 receptions for 446 yards, 6 TDs. ... The teams last met in 2015 with Franklin winning 42-13 which was on the heels of a 77-0 victory. Buffalo’s last win was 30-28 in 2005.
Next: Franklin at Clifton; Lexington at Buffalo
13-3A-II: Florence Buffaloes at Lexington Eagles, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Florence 0-7, 0-3: Johnson City 20-34; Bangs 0-55; Bruceville-Eddy 21-35; Goldthewaite 3-34; Buffalo 26-61; Clifton 3-41; Franklin 6-63. Lexington 4-2, 1-2: West 25-14; Thrall 35-8; Rockdale 35-34; Franklin 14-49; Riesel 42-7; Rogers 27-33
Harris Ratings: no line; Lexington is a prohibitive favorite
Next: Lexington at Buffalo; Riesel at Florence
11-2A-I: Grapeland Sandies at Centerville Tigers
Thus far: Grapeland 6-2, 2-1: Shelbyville 32-19; Elkhart 40-29; Cayuga 50-6; Kirbyville 18-61; Burkeville 49-9; Alto 50-28; Groveton 54-36; Normangee 22-64. Centerville 6-2, 2-1: New Waverly 12-34; Corrigan-Camden 42-0; Thorndale 30-14; Palestine Westwood 36-10; Bremond 36-32; Leon 14-44; Alto 34-21; Groveton 26-20.
Harris Ratings: Grapeland by 4
Et cetera: Centerville’s Kaden Dunn has 359 yards rushing (9.0 avg.) and Brant Roberts has 979 yards passing with 12 TDs. Dillon Denman has 52 receptions for 787 yards with 10 TDs. Grapeland’s BJ Lamb has 765 yards passing with 9 TDs and 346 yards rushing with 5 TDs. Cadarian Wiley has 1,104 yards rushing (8.7 avg) with 17 TDs.
Next: Normangee at Centerville; Leon at Grapeland
11-2A-I: Alto Yellowjackets at Normangee Panthers
Thus far: Alto 0-7, 0-3: Troup 0-27; Timpson 6-40; Price Carlisle 0-12; Winona, canceled; San Augustine 20-48; Grapeland 20-48; Centerville 24-34; Leon 8-30. Normangee 7-0, 3-0: Bremond 29-14; Iola & Garrison, canceled; Chilton 48-15; Lovelady 50-12; New Waverly 40-24; Groveton 20-54; Leon 47-16; Grapeland 64-22.
Harris Ratings: Normangee by 34
Et cetera: Normangee cracked Texas Football’s Top 10 in Class 2A-I this week, claiming the last spot. ... Normangee’s Mason Hardy has thrown for 1,657 yards with 20 TDs and no interceptions. He adds 561 yards rushing with 9 TDs. Jeremy Johnson has 516 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Izaha Jones has 30 receptions for 760 yards and 11 TDs.
Next: Normangee at Centerville; Alto at Groveton
11-2A-I: Groveton Indians at Leon Cougars
Thus far: Groveton 2-6, 0-3: Lovelady 36-16; Trinity 21-20; Joaquin 0-41; Shelbyville 54-27; Garrison 14-60; Normangee 20-54; Grapeland 36-54; Centerville 20-26 Leon 5-2, 2-1: Rosebud-Lott 49-34; Dawson 34-55; Somerville 30-29; Hamilton 40-22; Centerville 44-14; Normangee 16-47; Alto 30-8.
Harris Ratings: Leon by 14
Et cetera: Leon’s Jacob Robinson has thrown for 2,027 yards with 23 TDs and 3 interceptions. Tyson Cornett has 45 catches for 773 yards and 8 TDs. Tito Gonzalez has 38 receptions for 392 yards with 4 TDs.
Next: Leon at Grapeland; Alto at Groveton
13-2A-II: Burton Panthers at Granger Lions
Thus far: Burton 1-5, 1-1: Holland 12-27; Runge 0-14 Brazos 12-18; Iola 7-18; Ganado 7-65; Snook 36-0. Granger 6-1, 4-0: Axtell 32-0; Rio Vista 14-35; Frost 39-13; Somerville 20-17; Bartlett 52-12; Milano 43-13; Iola 43-16.
Harris Ratings: Burton by 4
Et cetera: Burton hasn’t played since Oct. 2 because of COVID-19. ... This is one of the Harris Ratings’ top 2A games in the state along with Cisco-Coleman, Crawford-Bosqueville, San Augustine-Garrison and Wellington-Clarendon.
Et cetera: Milano at Burton (Wednesday); Granger at Snook
13-2A-II: Iola Bulldogs at Milano Eagles
Thus far: Iola 3-3, 3-2: Riesel, canceled; Buffalo, canceled; Lovelady 12-28; Burton 18-7; Snook 14-42; Somerville 42-36; Bartlett 49-18; Granger 16-43. Milano 2-4, 1-2: Valley Mills 32-13; Marlin 0-21; Bremond 0-43; Snook 7-22; Somerville postponed; Bartlett 24-6; Granger 13-43.
Harris Ratings: Milano by 4
Et cetera: Milano’s Josh Millar has 774 yards rushing and 7 TDs.
Next: Iola is open; Milano at Burton (Wednesday)
13-2A-II: Snook Bluejays at Bartlett Bulldogs
Thus far: Snook 3-4, 3-1: Caldwell 26-28, Thorndale 0-6; Thrall 20-26; Milano 22-7; Iola 42-14; Burton 0-36; Somerville 30-7. Bartlett 1-5, 0-3: Hubbard 6-54; Ranger 48-12; Meridan 0-7; Granger 12-52; Milano 6-24; Iola 18-49.
Harris Ratings: Snook by 41
Et cetera: Snook junior Garrett Lero has 835 yards passing and 6 TDs. Senior Deshun Hamilton has 25 receptions for 472 yards with 6 TDs.
Next: Granger at Snook; Bartlett at Somerville (Wednesday)
13-A-II: Chester Yellow Jackets at Calvert Trojans
Thus far: Chester 1-3: Fort Bend Chargers 39-71; Texas Christian 24-48; Orange Community, canceled; Baytown Christian 13-62; Mount Carmel 45-0. Calvert 5-2: Gail Borden 42-62; Waco Parkview 46-0; Bastrop Tribe 32-28; Rankin 14-60; Coolidge 53-7. Allen 1-1: St. Joseph 44-48; Medina 53-8; Allen Academy 30-7; BVCHEA 72-8
sixmanfootball.com line: Calvert by 45
Et cetera: Calvert is ranked fourth in Class A-II by Texas Football.
Next: Oakwood at Chester; Apple Springs at Calvert
14-A-II: Dime Box Longhorns at Buckholts Badgers
Thus far: Dime Box 3-1: Prairie Lea 45-0; Ovilla Christian 13-58; McDade 53-6; Emery/Weiner JV 38-18. Buckholts 2-4, 0-1: Cherokee 12-57; Lometa 16-62; Iredell 46-49; Prairie Lea 48-0; Jonesboro JV 40-44; Temple CenTex 49-32; Chester, canceled
sixmanfootball.com line: Dime Box by 8
Next: Buckholts at Oglesby; Dime Box at Mount Calm
Tomball Rosehill Christian Eagles (TAPPS IV-3) at Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS IV-4)
Thus far: Rosehill 1-3: Shiner St. Paul 17-21; Bay Area Christian 31-7; Tomball Christian 16-20; Cypress Christian 14-27. Brazos Christian 2-2: Austin Dominic Savio 51-14; Tomball Christian 32-30; Central Texas Christian 24-28; St. Paul 26-49
Et cetera: Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock has thrown for 1,111 yards with 13 TDs. Isaac White has 17 receptions for 420 yards with 5 TDs along with 51 tackles.
Next: Northland Christian at Rosehill; Brazos Christian at Cypress Christian
TAPPS III-5: Bellville Faith Academy Knights at St. Joseph Eagles
Thus far: Bellville 1-1, 0-1: San Marcos Chritian 38-25; Conroe Northside Sports Association HomeSchool 22-39. St. Joseph 3-0, 1-0: Allen Academy 48-44; Bulverde 50-0; Brazosport Christian 55-6.
Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)
Et cetera: This is St. Joseph’s Homecoming. ... St. Joseph is ranked fourth in Division III by sixmanfootball.com.
Next: Baytown Christian at Bellville Faith; St. Joseph is open
TAPPS I-6: Allen Academy Rams at Emery/Weiner Jaguars, 7 p.m. Saturday
Thus far: Emery/Weiner 3-0, 2-0: Grace Christian Academy 53-7; Conroe Covenant 58-12; Alpha Omega 75-30. Brazosport Christian 0-49; Huntsville Alpha Omega 6-70; Conroe Covenant 0-58. Allen 2-2: St. Joseph 44-48; Medina 53-8; Calvert 7-30; Katy Faith West 72-10
sixmanfootball.com line: Emery/Weiner by 18
Et cetera: Allen is ranked third in TAPPS Division I/II by sixmanfootball.com behind Emery/Weiner and Austin Veritas. ... Emery/Weiner won state in 2019 and 20-15.
Next: Logos Prep Academy at Emery/Weiner; Allen Academy at Alpha Omega
TAIAO South Division I: BVCHEA Mustangs at Austin Royals, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: BVCHEA 2-5, 0-4: Bastrop Tribe 0-46; Fort Bend Chargers 36-61; Temple CenTex 58-30; Texas Christian 43-22; Fort Bend Chargers 0-52; Stephenville FAITH 42-70; Calvert 8-72. Austin Royals 3-4, 1-2: CenTex HomeSchool 71-26; Richland Springs 8-55; Williamson County HomeSchool 56-58; Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian, win by forfeit; Veritas Academy 76-60; San Antonio FEAST 60-24; Bastro Tribe 71-86.
sixmanfootball.com line: Royals by 45
Et cetera: The Royals’ Bo Pogue has 841 yards rushing and 14 TDs. Tre Martin adds 649 yards rushing and 15 TDs. ... BVCHEA is ranked 16th in TAIAO by sixman.com. Royals is third behind Bastrop Tribe and Johnson County Sports Association.
Next: Royals at Waco Eagle Christian; Williamson County at BVCHEA
