Brazos Valley football capsules: Oct. 22-24

Et cetera: New Caney has won 37 games in the last four seasons, by far the best stretch in school history for a program that had won more than seven games in a season only three times from 1955-2015. In the last four seasons New Caney won two outright district championships and shared two championships. New Caney won a school-record 10 games two years ago and matched that last year, both times winning 10 straight. The Eagles were 10-1 last year losing to Richmond Foster 31-21 in bi-district; two years ago they were 10-2, falling to Georgetown 35-32 in the area round. ... New Caney’s Kedrick Reescano has 539 yards rushing (8.7 avg) with 6 TDs. ... College Station’s Roderick Brown has 404 yards rushing (7.6 avg) with 6 TDs and 10 receptions for 249 yards with 2 TDs. Jett Huff has thrown for 803 yards and 6 TDs. Traylen Suel has 23 receptions for 162 yards. Jaxson Slanker has 44 tackles. ... New Caney LB Derrick Harris Jr., has pledged to Texas.