Auburn QB Bo Nix focused on Texas A&M after Iron Bowl loss

It stood as another rough road outing for the sophomore who could have fared worse — a handful of his other pass attempts were nearly intercepted — but he was far from the lone person to blame on a day in which the Tigers didn’t get the job done offensively.

The final result left plenty of work to be done by the Tigers, but Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn acknowledged Nix worked diligently to move the ball even after the game was out of reach.

“I told our team I’m real proud of the way they continued to battle and continued to fight until the end in a very tough situation,” Malzahn said. “Of course, our quarterback did a good job of that also. We got a score late. Would have liked to have gotten one more, but there’s no quit, and there’s no quit in our quarterback either.”

The mission now is for Nix and the offense to get back on track.

Nix downplayed some of Auburn’s issues by giving Alabama’s defense credit. He pointed out how Alabama limited explosive plays — Auburn only had two passes of 15 yards or more and one run of 10 yards or more in the first half — which forced the Tigers to sustain long drives.