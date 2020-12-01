Auburn QB Bo Nix focused on Texas A&M after Iron Bowl loss

AUBURN, Ala. — In the final minutes of an Iron Bowl that had already been decided, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix refused to let up.
The sophomore and the rest of the Tigers’ offense had had an afternoon to forget by the fourth quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the No. 1 Crimson Tide, but that didn’t cause the young quarterback to quit. Nix continued to battle with Auburn trailing by 36 points, and even after throwing his second interception of the day he remained composed.
Nix returned to the field after the interception and led Auburn’s best drive of the day — a 12-play, 96-yard possession that ended when Nix crossed the goal line on a 1-yard run for the Tigers’ only touchdown.
The late scoring drive meant very little in the grand scheme of the game. It did, however, show Nix had no intention of going through the motions to close out his first Iron Bowl loss.
“I think it just shows that we did keep fighting, and even though the scoreboard wasn’t in our favor we just continued to try to move the ball and try to go down and score,” Nix said. “We did that at the end of the game. I’m just proud of the way our guys fought.”
Nix ended his first trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as Auburn’s quarterback by completing 23 of 38 passes for 227 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
It stood as another rough road outing for the sophomore who could have fared worse — a handful of his other pass attempts were nearly intercepted — but he was far from the lone person to blame on a day in which the Tigers didn’t get the job done offensively.
The final result left plenty of work to be done by the Tigers, but Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn acknowledged Nix worked diligently to move the ball even after the game was out of reach.
“I told our team I’m real proud of the way they continued to battle and continued to fight until the end in a very tough situation,” Malzahn said. “Of course, our quarterback did a good job of that also. We got a score late. Would have liked to have gotten one more, but there’s no quit, and there’s no quit in our quarterback either.”
The mission now is for Nix and the offense to get back on track.
Nix downplayed some of Auburn’s issues by giving Alabama’s defense credit. He pointed out how Alabama limited explosive plays — Auburn only had two passes of 15 yards or more and one run of 10 yards or more in the first half — which forced the Tigers to sustain long drives.
Malzahn, meanwhile, said it wasn’t one specific issue that caused Nix’s game to suffer after three straight strong starts by the sophomore. The eighth-year Tigers head coach pointed to Auburn’s inability to run the ball as a major factor as the team ended the day averaging only 2.9 yards per carry. Malzahn also pointed to the Tigers playing backup tackles Austin Troxell and Brenden Coffey as certainly not helping the situation during a game in which the run game struggled and Nix was sacked three times.
“It was a combination [of factors], but he competed,” Malzahn said. “Like I said, he kept fighting until the end, but you’ve got to give them credit. They played very good defensively I felt like and did a good job.”
Saturday’s loss was an unpleasant change of pace for Nix, who won his Iron Bowl debut in 2019 and was eager to play spoiler against Alabama once again. A lifelong Auburn fan, Nix didn’t mince words during postgame interviews, describing the loss as “pretty terrible” and lamenting how much it hurt given the work he’s put in.
Regardless of the pain, Nix was far from despondent. Just as he did in the Iron Bowl’s final minutes, Nix kept his focus on what was next, which is a home showdown with No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday.
“Everybody is just trying to stay positive,” he said. “I think it’s important to just get back to work and go to work on Texas A&M and put this one behind us. Of course this one hurts. It is what it is. You never want to lose, especially to your rival. We just have to get back, get going, put this behind us and have a positive mentality going into this week.”
•
NOTES — Auburn left tackle Alec Jackson had surgery on his right hand and will miss Saturday’s game. Malzahn said Jackson had surgery Monday and didn’t give a timetable for a possible return. Austin Troxell replaced Jackson in the starting lineup against Alabama. ... Malzahn says right tackle Brodarious Hamm (left knee), tailbacks Tank Bigsby (hip) and D.J. Williams (ankle) and cornerback Jaylin Simpson are questionable against the Aggies. Simpson missed the Iron Bowl with an undisclosed injury.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!