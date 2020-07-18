Team of the Decade
2010 Bryan Lady Vikings
Class 5A regional finalist, 29-4
The Brazos Valley’s team of the decade fell short of the state tournament, but these Lady Vikings were no ordinary regional runners-up.
Led by guard Gia Ayers and forwards Amanda Lawson and Carlisha Wyatt, the District 12-5A champions went 29-4 and beat their first two playoff opponents by an average of 29 points. Bryan then won a pair of hard-fought games against powerhouses DeSoto and Georgetown to set up a showdown with top-ranked Cy-Fair in the Region II final.
The Lady Vikings pushed the Bobcats before falling 54-50 to the eventual Class 5A state champions, who were led by future Stanford Cardinal and No. 1 WNBA draft pick Chiney Ogwumike. Cy-Fair finished the season ranked sixth in the nation by USA Today.
