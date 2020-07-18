Bryan's Gia Ayers steals the ball from A&M Consolidated's Karla Gilbert Friday, Jan. 24, 2009, at Viking Gym. In 2010, Ayers led the Lady Vikings to a 29-4 record and a berth in the Class 5A Region II final, where they lost to powerhouse Cy-Fair 54-50. The 2010 Lady Vikings have been named The Eagle's High School Girls Basketball Team of the Decade. Eagle photo/Stuart Villanueva