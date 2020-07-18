COACH OF THE DECADE
Megan Symank
Snook (2010-12), College Station (2012-20)
Symank began the decade with a strong Snook program that reached a regional final in 2011 and the state tournament in 2012. She then began the program at College Station, where she built another winner.
Under their only head coach, the Lady Cougars first reached the playoffs in 2015, the regional quarterfinals in 2017 and the regional tournament in 2019 before earning their first bid to the state tournament in 2020, narrowly losing in the semifinals.
Symank’s Snook teams went 82-21, including a perfect 30-0 in district, during her three seasons coaching the Lady Jays in the 2010s. The Lady Cougars showed similar dominance to close the decade, going 50-14 the last two seasons with a pair of District 19-5A championships.
