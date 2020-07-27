The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team wrapped up its 2020 signing class with the addition of five student-athletes Monday.
Diver Shane Mardick and swimmers Kraig Bray, Thad Dickerson, Max Hardt and Thomas Shomper join eight signees from the fall early signing period.
Bray was an all-state swimmer in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff. Dickerson, from Magnolia, was the Homeschool Christian Youth Association’s Swimming High Point Team Leader his senior season. Hardt won the Class 5A state title in the 100 breaststroke and was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley while swimming for Friendswood.
Shomper, from Round Rock McNeil, earned all-state second-team honors as a junior in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay and honorable mention in the 100 backstroke. Mardick qualified for the 6A UIL State Diving Championships, placing 12th.
