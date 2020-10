A&M Consolidated’s seventh and eighth grade teams each beat Davila in two sets for a clean sweep on Thursday.

Consol’s seventh grade Silver team topped Davila 25-11, 25-12 and the Black team came out with a similar 25-11, 25-9 victory. The eighth grade Silver team went head-to-head with Davila, but rose to the top in a 30-28, 25-23 win, while the Black team secured a 25-13, 25-10 victory over the Lady Texans.