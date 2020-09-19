Texas A&M RoboMaster team talks robotics with middle school students

A virtual visit from the Texas A&M RoboMaster Robotics team showed Bryan middle school students what they can do if they choose to pursue a degree in engineering.
Four members of the 100-plus member Texas A&M RoboMaster team presented to students in the Odyssey Academy at Stephen F. Austin Middle School, explaining their processes, the international RoboMaster competition in China and why they chose to study engineering.
Project manager David Bell said it is a rewarding experience to speak to students.
Preston Cunha, one of the Texas A&M RoboMaster hardware team leads, said robotics is something that is largely absent from middle schools, and programs like the Odyssey Academy sometimes miss out on opportunities to interact with university students.
“This is a great opportunity for us and them to get to provide that structure that we wish was there in middle school and that we believe should be there in middle schools,” he said. Cunha’s dad, Naveen Cunha, serves as Odyssey Academy coordinator for the Bryan school district.
During the presentation, the four A&M engineering students walked the students through the steps of analyzing what they need to do to build their robots for the competition, brainstorming ideas, testing their ideas through a computer-assisted design program and, finally, manufacturing and assembling the robot. Then, they discussed the competition, in which they are the only team representing Texas.
“We really do build just the coolest stinking robots that have ever existed on A&M’s campus,” Preston Cunha said. “Our robots literally play paintball with each other. They shoot golf balls at things. We have a 6-foot drone, basically, that flies around and shoots paintballs at things. We get to build $10,000 robots in our free time that can shoot stuff and then control them with a computer and a mouse.”
Even with the restrictions prompted by the pandemic, Naveen Cunha said, it was important to him that they make the presentation happen, kicking off the class’ discussion about career opportunities available in the engineering field.
“We’ve got to make a connection between the kids in this program and what’s out there, whether it’s the high school and even beyond,” he said. “Nothing says we can’t showcase what’s beyond high school.”
Even with the presentation being done via Zoom, the SFA students had one of the RoboMasters’ robots in the classroom to see up close.
“Seeing this robot in the classroom was really interesting, because it looks really complex, but also looks really awesome to build — and it looks like it was a lot of fun to build as well,” Odyssey Academy student Jaime Acosta said.
He was interested in learning more about how the robots and drones work, saying he is considering a career in engineering but is also interested in astronomy and chemistry.
“I’m really into building things and learning more about the world and space,” he said.
Fellow SFA student Ruth Skelton said even though she enjoys science more than engineering right now, she enjoyed the presentation.
Enrique Farias, one of the business team leads for the university’s RoboMaster team, thanked Naveen Cunha for making the connection and showing his students what opportunities are available to them in engineering. “When I was in middle school, I didn’t even know that these sorts of competitions even existed,” he said.
The RoboMaster competition in China was canceled for 2020, but the 2021 event is planned for next August.
For more information about the Texas A&M RoboMaster Robotics team, go to www.tamurobomasters.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!