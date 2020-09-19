Texas A&M RoboMaster team talks robotics with middle school students

“We really do build just the coolest stinking robots that have ever existed on A&M’s campus,” Preston Cunha said. “Our robots literally play paintball with each other. They shoot golf balls at things. We have a 6-foot drone, basically, that flies around and shoots paintballs at things. We get to build $10,000 robots in our free time that can shoot stuff and then control them with a computer and a mouse.”

Even with the restrictions prompted by the pandemic, Naveen Cunha said, it was important to him that they make the presentation happen, kicking off the class’ discussion about career opportunities available in the engineering field.

“We’ve got to make a connection between the kids in this program and what’s out there, whether it’s the high school and even beyond,” he said. “Nothing says we can’t showcase what’s beyond high school.”

Even with the presentation being done via Zoom, the SFA students had one of the RoboMasters’ robots in the classroom to see up close.

“Seeing this robot in the classroom was really interesting, because it looks really complex, but also looks really awesome to build — and it looks like it was a lot of fun to build as well,” Odyssey Academy student Jaime Acosta said.