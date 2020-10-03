State health officials offer updated data on campus infections

The Texas Department of State Health Services has posted updated district-level COVID-19 data for the weeks ending Sept. 20 and Sept. 27.

The district-level data, which is reported by districts to the Texas Education Agency on Mondays, was posted to the TDSHS website Sept. 24 and removed a few hours later after an issue was identified with the data file.

According to the data for the week ending Sept. 20, the Bryan school district had nine new student and staff cases for the week. For the week ending Sept. 27, the district had 12 new student and staff cases.

Since July 27, the Bryan school district has had 45 cases. The origin for all those cases are identified as “unknown.”

The College Station school district saw 11 new student and staff cases for the week of Sept. 14-20, according to the reposted data. For the week of Sept. 21-27, the district saw 12 new student and staff cases.

In total, the College Station school district has seen 43 cases of COVID-19 since July 27. Like Bryan, the source for each of those cases is listed as “unknown.”