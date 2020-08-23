 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Cops4Kids donates $1,000 to Voices for Children
Burleson County’s Cops4Kids donated $1,000 to Voices for Children - CASA of Brazos Valley to assist children with purchasing school clothes. Voices for Children - CASA of Brazos Valley also received a donation from the Caldwell Lions Club to help infants with medical needs.

Pictured left to right: Phil Reeves, senior Adviser and director of Cops4Kids; Ella Johnson, communications director of Voices for Children - CASA of Brazos Valley; Kimberly Martinez, executive director of Voices for Children - CASA of Brazos Valley; Lindsey Woods, director of development; Officer Peter Glidewell, president.

