Caldwell High School senior Paige Odenbach loves agriculture

There is a place for everybody in the agriculture industry, she said, but she most enjoys the advocacy side.

In addition to showing animals, she has also taken on leadership roles in both organizations, this year serving as president of her Caldwell FFA chapter.

“It’s really taught me that the more leadership you have, the smarter you have to be about your decisions, because it’s not only you you’re affecting anymore. You’re affecting a whole team, and now my decisions, they affect a whole group of people,” she said.

This year, Odenbach also will serve as a member of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Junior Rodeo Committee, where she will shadow volunteers on the main HLSR committees.

Through her involvement in 4-H and FFA, she said, she has learned work ethic and responsibility.

“I’m not going to settle for just a clean pen,” she said. “I want my pen to look the absolute best it can or my animals look the absolute best they can, so I’m going to put in extra work because I don’t want to settle.”

Christine Vogler, Caldwell High School ag teacher, said Odenbach got involved in FFA right away as a freshman and is always looking for the next thing she can do.