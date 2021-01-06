Caldwell High School senior Hannah Blaha quick to lend a hand

That leadership, she said, is just as important as the officers.

“You have to have a well-rounded individual that’s able to lead and also see the need when there needs to be help,” Pieper said. “… She’s always asking, ‘What do I need to do?’ whenever she comes into the classroom. Sometimes she’ll even take it upon herself; if she sees something that needs to be done, she’ll just jump right in there and do it without even being asked. That to me is a sign of maturity and just the type of individual that she is.”

Blaha said when she first began at Caldwell High School as a freshman, she did not join FFA, opting to focus on 4-H. Then, she saw the fun her friends were having in FFA and joined the program her sophomore year.

Her involvement in both organizations, she said, has helped her become more responsible.

“You have to take care of animals and always make sure they’re fed. That’s constantly on your mind,” she said. “Also, time management. It’s super important, and it’s helped me learn how to manage my time a lot better in high school.”

Through her FFA floral design classes, Blaha has earned certification that allows her to work in a flower shop if she chooses.