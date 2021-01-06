Caldwell High School senior Hannah Blaha quick to lend a hand

Caldwell High School senior Hannah Blaha grew up going to the Burleson County Fair and watching her brother show commercial heifers before she joined 4-H in third grade.
During her time in 4-H and then FFA, Blaha has shown commercial heifer and rabbits and participated in floral design events and programs.
Her ag teacher, Lisa Pieper, said Blaha spends just as much time and effort on the rabbits as she does with the heifers and is competitive with both.
In the floral design arena, Pieper said, Blaha has taken on more leadership in the practicum course.
“She’s kind of come full circle from the very beginning, learning the principles and elements to actually executing them herself and coming up with the ideas there,” Pieper said. Blaha not only develops the ideas, but makes more decisions and places orders with the wholesaler to complete the project, Pieper said.
Pieper described Blaha as reliable and said she volunteers within the FFA program, in other organizations and in the classroom.
“She’s always willing to lend a hand when needed,” Pieper said. “She’s not afraid to step up. She’s not always going to be that individual that stands out in the group, but she’s the type that she’ll lend a hand whenever it’s needed there.”
That leadership, she said, is just as important as the officers.
“You have to have a well-rounded individual that’s able to lead and also see the need when there needs to be help,” Pieper said. “… She’s always asking, ‘What do I need to do?’ whenever she comes into the classroom. Sometimes she’ll even take it upon herself; if she sees something that needs to be done, she’ll just jump right in there and do it without even being asked. That to me is a sign of maturity and just the type of individual that she is.”
Blaha said when she first began at Caldwell High School as a freshman, she did not join FFA, opting to focus on 4-H. Then, she saw the fun her friends were having in FFA and joined the program her sophomore year.
Her involvement in both organizations, she said, has helped her become more responsible.
“You have to take care of animals and always make sure they’re fed. That’s constantly on your mind,” she said. “Also, time management. It’s super important, and it’s helped me learn how to manage my time a lot better in high school.”
Through her FFA floral design classes, Blaha has earned certification that allows her to work in a flower shop if she chooses.
“It’s just really fun,” she said about floral design. “You can kind of express yourself through the designs, and then you can also make people really happy by giving them bouquets and arrangements.”
Blaha plans to attend Texas A&M or Blinn College to study nursing or elementary education. A scholarship in FFA, she said, would show that members who do not hold officer positions can be just as involved and as much a part of the organization as the president of the chapter.
In addition to what she has learned through FFA, Blaha said, one of her favorite things about being involved is the group of friends she has made.
“I like that even though we might not talk to everybody during the regular school day or outside of school, FFA has helped me create friendships with people who I never would have talked to,” she said, describing the chapter as a family. “I always look forward to going to [FFA meetings].”