Agriculture courses changed career plans for College Station's Haylee Young

“But being in that environment, I realized that even if I didn’t know, there was somebody that could teach me and somebody that could help me,” she continued. “… My classes and my teachers helped me realize that there’s no shame in asking for help. There’s always somebody that’s going to know a little bit more than you, and there’s no reason that they can’t help you or you can’t ask them to help you.”

Clinkscales said Young leads alongside others and brings a light-hearted approach.

“She makes you feel comfortable; she makes jokes. She keeps things fun and entertaining and light-hearted,” she said. “She can definitely be serious and buckle down and get stuff done, but that wouldn’t be her style. She can do it and she does it well, not a problem, and she knows the difference when to be serious and when to not be, but when she can keep it light-hearted and fun and jokes and having a good time, that would be Haylee.”

Clinkscales said the horticulture class planted an orchard of peach and plum trees at the school last year, and the students were in charge of digging the holes with direction from Jeremy Olson with Producers Cooperative.