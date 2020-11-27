Why do we stand when the flag goes by?

Editor’s note: This column on the American flag first appeared in the Texas Aggie magazine in 1972, written by Reagan V. Brown, a future Texas commissioner of Agriculture. The Brown family gave permission to reprint this column.
Original editor’s note: The American flag has always been a symbol of the freedom and democratic ideals upon which the United States is founded. As this symbol of our country is being challenged today, the question of a young boy caused one Aggie to explore what the flag means to him. You may have cause to do the same as you read this prose written by Reagan V. Brown, ’43, extension sociologist with the Texas Agricultural Extension Service at Texas A&M.
At Texas A&M University home football games, the Corps of Cadets always marches in to the music of the Aggie Band. At one of these events, recently, I heard a young boy ask his Dad, “Why do the people stand up when the flag goes by?” I didn’t hear the father’s answer, but I began to wonder how I would have answered him.
I think I would have begun by pointing to the live oak trees around the university drill field, planted in memory of Texas A&M University students who gave their lives in World War I. After the game I would have taken him by the Memorial Student Center, built in memory of over 900 Aggies whose names are on a bronze plaque at the entrance. They gave their lives in the World Wars and those since. I would have also pointed out other memorials on the campus, those that remind us of sacrifices in the most recent wars.
Later, when I could have a quiet time with him, I would talk about Concord’s Bridge, Shenandoah Valley, Flanders Field, St. Lo, Guadalcanal, Bastogne, Korea, and Vietnam. I would mention to him my young Aggie friend James Ray, ’63, of Conroe, who has been a prisoner of North Vietnam for more than five years. And, of course, all the other young men imprisoned over there.
I would then talk of what our flag represents, what kind of country it flies over. I would remind him that America is the land of the refugee, the land of “the huddled masses longing to be free,” and a land dedicated to justice, tranquility, and the general welfare of its people.
I would tell him of the average man and woman and the hundreds who have conquered the mountains, prairies, and plains. I would discuss with him how the very lines of the maps have been marked by the blood of hundreds who plowed and planted and fought and planned, and whose offspring have poured their abundance around the world to lift others. Then I would talk of the slant eyes, black faces, Nordic color, Irish enthusiasm, Italian grace, German laughter, Baptists, Catholics, Methodists, Texans, Yankees, Republicans, Democrats, and a thousand and one other tall, short, fat and thin people who call themselves Americans.
We would discuss the “land of the free,” “home of the brave,” the opportunity to climb the ladder of success according to ability and desire. Then we would talk of the philosophy of “how you play the game” and about “not who your Mama or Papa is,” but what’s your “life game plan.” I would remind him how each man can worship God as he pleases, sing, whistle, dance and cheer as his conscience dictates. Next we would discuss our responsibility to our neighbor, to our environment, to the minority, sick, lame, orphans, and those in their golden years.
Yes, as I thought about how I could answer, as I began to enumerate why we stand when the flag goes by, I caught myself standing there in the quietness of my office. The thoughts caught me up in a reverent respect and I wanted to cry out how much I love the land that has done so much for me. I thought of the nine boys in our company, Company G, 272 Infantry, 69th Division, two of them black, who were killed in World War II. I thought of all the schools, jobs, homes, hospitals, and families that make our country not perfect, but far ahead of any other country in the world.
That is the reason why we stand, my boy. So we can get a good look at the red, white, and blue as it passes by, representing all of those sacrifices, all those hopes, all of those things we want for future Americans.
This flag going by gives you the privilege to keep sitting, if you want to. But if you are part of the fabric of those who have made it possible for you to rise up in respect, you by your actions will trigger a standing ovation.
So stand tall when the flag goes by, so it can always pass your way again.
Reagan V. Brown, a longtime resident of Bryan, worked for what is now Texas A&M Texas A&M AgriLife Extension for many years before serving as a special adviser to Gov. Dolph Briscoe and, from 1977 to 1983, as seventh Texas commissioner of Agriculture.
