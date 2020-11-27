Why do we stand when the flag goes by?

Later, when I could have a quiet time with him, I would talk about Concord’s Bridge, Shenandoah Valley, Flanders Field, St. Lo, Guadalcanal, Bastogne, Korea, and Vietnam. I would mention to him my young Aggie friend James Ray, ’63, of Conroe, who has been a prisoner of North Vietnam for more than five years. And, of course, all the other young men imprisoned over there.

I would then talk of what our flag represents, what kind of country it flies over. I would remind him that America is the land of the refugee, the land of “the huddled masses longing to be free,” and a land dedicated to justice, tranquility, and the general welfare of its people.

I would tell him of the average man and woman and the hundreds who have conquered the mountains, prairies, and plains. I would discuss with him how the very lines of the maps have been marked by the blood of hundreds who plowed and planted and fought and planned, and whose offspring have poured their abundance around the world to lift others. Then I would talk of the slant eyes, black faces, Nordic color, Irish enthusiasm, Italian grace, German laughter, Baptists, Catholics, Methodists, Texans, Yankees, Republicans, Democrats, and a thousand and one other tall, short, fat and thin people who call themselves Americans.