Retiring local officials honored at appreciation event

“On the other hand, I’m ready to do something different and I’m looking forward to a new horizon,” Bryan said. He said he intends to continue his work on the Salvation Army board and find other ways to help people, driven by his Christian faith.

John Brick won the Republican primary in March to succeed Bryan as judge, and was unopposed in last month’s general election. Brick attended the appreciation event with his wife, Jamee.

“Obviously, it’s huge shoes to fill,” Brick said of Bryan. “He’s been a great example of a fair and just judge, and I want to follow in those footsteps.”

Republican Party chair David Hilburn addressed the gathering and thanked the retiring officials not only for their elected work, but also their community engagement and work with nonprofit boards and other local organizations.

Kirk joined the sheriff’s office in 1980 as a jailer and spent 14 years as an investigator before running for sheriff in 1996. Kirk said Monday night that his campaign slogan 24 years ago promised that he would be a “sheriff for the 21st century.”