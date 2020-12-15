Retiring local officials honored at appreciation event

The Republican Party of Brazos County hosted an appreciation event for three retiring Brazos County elected officials Monday evening. Several dozen people gathered in a Best Western Premier ballroom to honor Sheriff Chris Kirk, County Attorney Rod Anderson and 272nd District Court Judge Travis Bryan III.
“There is something to be said for consistency and having a steady hand — and that’s what we have gotten with Judge Bryan, Sheriff Kirk and Rod Anderson,” Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons said near the start of the event.
Combined, the three officials have more than 100 years of public service within various parts of the criminal justice system.
“Each one of them brings their own style to the jobs they have, but they have the right attitude and the right heart for the job,” Parsons said.
The officials formally announced their respective retirements in 2019; their elected replacements will be sworn in Jan. 1.
Bryan, who has been a district court judge since 2008, worked for five years as Brazos County’s district attorney in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and worked as a defense attorney until being appointed judge.
“I have mixed emotions. I’ve been getting up and going to work every day since I was 25 years old, so I’m a bit apprehensive of what life will be like without structure,” said Bryan, 73.
“On the other hand, I’m ready to do something different and I’m looking forward to a new horizon,” Bryan said. He said he intends to continue his work on the Salvation Army board and find other ways to help people, driven by his Christian faith.
John Brick won the Republican primary in March to succeed Bryan as judge, and was unopposed in last month’s general election. Brick attended the appreciation event with his wife, Jamee.
“Obviously, it’s huge shoes to fill,” Brick said of Bryan. “He’s been a great example of a fair and just judge, and I want to follow in those footsteps.”
Republican Party chair David Hilburn addressed the gathering and thanked the retiring officials not only for their elected work, but also their community engagement and work with nonprofit boards and other local organizations.
Kirk joined the sheriff’s office in 1980 as a jailer and spent 14 years as an investigator before running for sheriff in 1996. Kirk said Monday night that his campaign slogan 24 years ago promised that he would be a “sheriff for the 21st century.”
“Basically, I promised to bring in technologies and build an organization that could operate in the 21st century, and I think we were very successful in meeting that,” Kirk said. He said that in his last years in office, he emphasized fostering leadership for the future within his department. Kirk expressed pride in sheriff-elect Wayne Dicky’s November victory.
“This is really special,” Kirk said, gesturing around the ballroom. He attended the gathering with his wife, Sheryl.
Parsons said Anderson, who was elected in 2009, has worked diligently and “without a lot of fanfare.” Earl Gray was elected the new county attorney in November.
Anderson’s adult children Terry Anderson, 30, and Randi Keith, 29, were among his family members in attendance Monday evening, and said their father’s commitment to the law and to fairness were on perpetual display throughout their lives. They said he was also committed to attending their extracurricular activities, and would often wake up well before dawn to ensure he got his work done.
“He selflessly gave his time to his community. I don’t think anybody knows how many hours he put in to his job,” Terry Anderson said.
“He’s always been steadfast in sticking to what the law says and not wavering,” Keith said.
